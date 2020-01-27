Winter Livestock, Dodge City, Kansas, reported receipts of 3,227 head of cattle selling on Jan. 22, compared to 4,353 head on Jan. 15 and 2,514 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers weighing 650 to 800 pounds were mostly selling $2 to $3 lower and those weighing 800 to 950 pounds had a higher undertone noted using limited comparable weights. The feeder heifers were mostly selling $1 to $2 higher. The weaned steer and heifer calves were mostly steady to $1 higher. Overall, the demand was good to very good and the quality was average to attractive. The slaughter cows and bulls were selling $1 to $2 higher. The supply included: 91% feeder cattle with 47% steers, 51% were heifers and 1% were bulls; and 3% was slaughter cattle. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 49%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 358 to 393 lbs., 212.50 to 215.00 (213.30); 35 head, 403 to 428 lbs., 198.00 to 212.00 (203.56); 163 head, 452 to 492 lbs., 180.00 to 200.00 (196.39); 9 head, 497 lbs., 171.00 unweaned; 40 head, 519 to 536 lbs., 173.00 to 183.00 (177.31); 25 head, 512 to 522 lbs., 190.00 to 194.00 (191.14) thin fleshed; 216 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 157.00 to 169.00 (162.12); 9 head, 594 lbs., 150.00 fleshy; 69 head, 621 to 644 lbs., 144.00 to 159.00 (153.22); 32 head, 698 lbs., 144.50; 164 head, 718 to 748 lbs., 142.50 to 146.50 (144.16); 127 head, 751 to 788 lbs., 142.00 to 144.00 (143.39); 56 head, 849 lbs., 151.75; 65 head, 862 to 881 lbs., 137.00 to 148.35 (144.88); 32 head, 945 lbs., 141.25. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 25 head, 312 lbs., 212.00; 4 head, 357 lbs., 195.00; 11 head, 432 lbs., 180.00; 17 head, 547 lbs., 151.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 52 head, 318 to 334 lbs., 165.00 to 169.50 (168.98); 41 head, 350 to 396 lbs., 152.50 to 163.00 (157.16); 65 head, 405 to 448 lbs., 148.00 to 164.00 (157.98); 44 head, 467 to 495 lbs., 148.00 to 162.00 (152.15); 124 head, 493 to 498 lbs., 167.25 to 170.00 (167.59) thin fleshed; 152 head, 507 to 544 lbs., 147.00 to 160.00 (153.22); 110 head, 552 to 589 lbs., 140.00 to 153.00 (148.95); 152 head, 600 to 627 lbs., 140.00 to 151.50 (147.07); 151 head, 662 to 698 lbs., 140.50 to 147.50 (143.62); 148 head, 714 to 747 lbs., 137.50 to 139.50 (138.65); 112 head, 750 to 796 lbs., 136.50 to 138.50 (138.04); 60 head, 825 lbs., 133.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 376 lbs., 200.00; 10 head, 486 lbs., 156.00; 10 head, 542 lbs., 151.00; 12 head, 582 lbs., 138.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Boner, 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 76 head, 1031 to 1495 lbs., 50.00 to 61.00 (58.45) average dressing; 6 head, 1380 to 1570 lbs., 60.00 to 63.00 (61.84) high; 5 head, 1115 to 1300 lbs., 45.00 to 49.00 (47.51) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 3 head, 935 to 1100 lbs., 39.00 to 43.50 (40.78) average. Bulls 1 to 2, 3 head, 1610 to 1925 lbs., 78.00 to 82.50 (80.47) average; 3 head, 1915 to 2070 lbs., 83.00 to 90.50 (85.74) high; 1 head, 1850 lbs., 67.00 low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 6 head, 890 lbs., 975.00; 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1095 lbs., 1200.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 67 head, 1115 to 1615 lbs., 1110.00 to 1535.00 (1351.67); over 5 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 110 head, 1145 to 1510 lbs., 725.00 to 1020.00 (914.88).
