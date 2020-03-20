Winter Livestock, Dodge City, Kansas, reported receipts of 605 head of cattle selling on March 18, compared to 2,175 head on March 11 and 6,432 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to the previous week, no price trend was available due to limited receipts. The feeder steers and heifers experienced a lower undertone. There was not enough calves for a market trend. The demand and trade was moderate and the quality was average. The slaughter cows were selling $3 to $7 higher and bulls were selling $1 to $2 higher using limited comparable weights. The supply included 79% feeder cattle with 26% steers and 74% were heifers; and 21% was slaughter cattle with 92% cows and 8% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 20%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 492 lbs., 149.00; 17 head, 547 lbs., 157.00; 6 head, 591 lbs., 134.00; 26 head, 636 to 644 lbs., 137.00 to 144.00 (140.25); 6 head, 691 lbs., 127.00; 13 head, 757 to 758 lbs., 116.00 to 118.00 (116.77); 11 head, 838 lbs., 113.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 12 head, 454 to 467 lbs., 138.00 to 150.00 (144.92); 111 head, 525 to 543 lbs., 131.25 to 138.50 (137.76); 6 head, 539 lbs., 125.00 fleshy; 117 head, 562 to 593 lbs., 129.50 to 134.00 (133.01); 4 head, 615 lbs., 111.00 fleshy; 8 head, 694 lbs., 117.00; 3 head, 810 lbs., 99.25.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Boner, 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 71 head, 1020 to 1385 lbs., 60.00 to 70.50 (66.79) average dressing; 16 head, 1285 to 1405 lbs., 67.50 to 69.50 (69.05) high; 7 head, 1016 to 1078 lbs., 56.50 to 60.00 (58.55) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 3 head, 1036 lbs., 52.00 average. Bulls 1 to 2, 6 head, 1580 to 1985 lbs., 83.00 to 91.00 (87.46) average; 3 head, 1990 to 2210 lbs., 93.00 to 95.50 (94.21) high.
