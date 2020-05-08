Winter Livestock, Dodge City, Kansas, reported receipts of 1,967 head of cattle selling on May 6, compared to 3,950 head on April 29 and 1,386 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were selling $2 to $4 higher. The steer calves were not well tested. The heifers were not well tested; however, a lower undertone was on heifer calves and a higher undertone was on yearling heifers. The slaughter cows that were Breaking utility were firm with an undertone noted. The Boning utility were selling $4 to $5 higher. The Lean utility was selling $1 to $2 higher. The slaughter bulls experienced a weak undertone. The supply included 83% feeder cattle with 73% steers and 27% were heifers; 12% was slaughter cattle with 94% cows and 6% were bulls; and 5% was replacement cattle with 18% bred cows and 82% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 87%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 450 to 469 lbs., 146.00 to 152.00 (148.73); 11 head, 506 to 525 lbs., 143.50 to 144.00 (143.78); 74 head, 607 to 643 lbs., 125.50 to 139.00 (135.25); 12 head, 670 lbs., 130.00; 83 head, 740 lbs., 126.25; 19 head, 771 to 774 lbs., 117.50; 43 head, 818 to 838 lbs., 114.00 to 117.00 (116.08); 156 head, 871 to 894 lbs., 113.00 to 114.00 (113.56); 332 head, 901 to 944 lbs., 107.00 to 114.00 (110.65); 79 head, 1034 lbs., 104.25; 86 head, 1056 to 1095 lbs., 102.85 to 104.35 (103.59). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 397 lbs., 145.00; 10 head, 446 lbs., 135.00; 14 head, 455 to 489 lbs., 144.50 to 145.50 (144.92); 12 head, 583 lbs., 134.00; 7 head, 640 lbs., 125.50; 6 head, 654 lbs., 115.00 full; 6 head, 775 lbs., 115.5; 6 head, 828 lbs., 94.50. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 692 lbs., 109.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 411 lbs., 139.00; 14 head, 453 to 478 lbs., 132.00 to 139.00 (134.11); 36 head, 503 to 515 lbs., 122.00 to 132.50 (128.27); 38 head, 553 to 596 lbs., 123.00 to 130.50 (126.80); 24 head, 611 to 634 lbs., 116.50 to 123.00 (118.99); 19 head, 663 to 688 lbs., 113.00 to 117.50 (115.56); 14 head, 700 to 714 lbs., 114.00 to 114.75 (114.48) ; 7 head, 752 to 798 lbs., 106.50 to 115.25 (112.48); 72 head, 801 to 820 lbs., 103.00 to 106.75 (106.22); 33 head, 868 to 873 lbs., 99.75 to 103.00 (100.34); 15 head, 973 lbs., 93.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 526 lbs., 121.00; 6 head, 562 lbs., 115.50.
Slaughter cattle:
Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 1455 to 1755 lbs., 63.00 to 72.00 (67.71) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 119 head, 952 to 1504 lbs., 63.00 to 71.00 (67.24) average. Lean, 85 to 90%, 67 head, 740 to 1200 lbs., 53.50 to 64.00 (57.73) average; 7 head, 725 to 1265 lbs., 43.00 to 50.00 (47.79) low. Bulls 1 5o 2, 7 head, 1000 to 2365 lbs., 76.50 to 88.00 (82.62) average; 2 head, 1760 to 2035 lbs., 93.00 to 95.50 (94.16) high; 3 head, 1130 to 1725 lbs., 65.50 to 74.50 (71.29) low.
Replacement cattle:
Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 12 head, 1105 to 1695 lbs., 925.00 to 1135.00 (1046.74); over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 3 head, 1120 lbs., 835.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/estimated weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 7 head, 850 to 1275 lbs., 985.00 to 1025.00 (997.86); over 8 years old, open, 2 head, 1000 lbs., 835.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/estimated weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 26 head, 900 to 1300 lbs., 1100.00 to 1275.00 (1230.77); 5 to 8 years old, open, 11 head, 1100 to 1200 lbs., 1035.00 to 1100.00 (1076.36); over 5 years old, open, 14 head, 1000 to 1200 lbs., 975.00 to 1035.00 (1026.43); over 8 years old, open, 8 head, 1000 lbs., 810.00.
