Winter Livestock, Dodge City, Kansas, reported receipts of 2,024 head of cattle selling on March 25, compared to 605 head on March 18 and 3,653 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to the previous week, due to last week’s short sale, limited comparable weights were available. The feeder steers and heifers were mostly selling $10 to $13 higher. There was not enough calves for a market trend. The demand was good to very good and the quality was average to some attractive. The slaughter cows were selling $8 to $10 higher and the bulls were selling $3 to $6 higher using limited comparable weights. The supply included 90% feeder cattle with 49% steers, 51% were heifers; 7% was slaughter cattle with 86% cows and 14% were bulls; and 3% was replacement cattle with 98% bred cows and 2% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 79%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 368 lbs., 194.00; 19 head, 452 to 463 lbs., 179.00 to 188.00 (185.11); 42 head, 582 to 590 lbs., 148.50 to 153.00 (149.45); 4 head, 636 lbs., 149.00; 114 head, 686 to 699 lbs., 140.50 to 144.00 (140.89); 116 head, 735 to 745 lbs., 136.00 to 139.75 (138.87); 62 head, 750 to 790 lbs., 124.50 to 134.50 (127.66); 189 head, 802 to 841 lbs., 126.75 to 135.25 (130.06); 28 head, 867 lbs., 118.00; 94 head, 900 to 933 lbs., 116.50 to 124.50 (121.67); 25 head, 953 lbs., 117.75. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 13 head, 476 lbs., 152.00; 11 head, 574 lbs., 143.00; 10 head, 678 lbs., 130.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 361 to 385 lbs., 170.00; 9 head, 433 lbs., 164.00; 21 head, 484 lbs., 161.00; 103 head, 528 to 541 lbs., 157.00 to 162.25 (161.55); 52 head, 560 to 566 lbs., 146.00 to 147.00 (146.84); 6 head, 559 lbs., 139.00 unweaned; 98 head, 615 to 631 lbs., 138.00 to 140.00 (138.48); 143 head, 666 to 694 lbs., 125.00 to 128.10 (127.45); 54 head, 718 to 740 lbs., 119.00 to 128.00 (122.28); 65 head, 762 lbs., 123.85; 128 head, 801 to 840 lbs., 111.00 to 120.50 (114.13); 46 head, 850 to 856 lbs., 114.50 to 118.25 (117.68); 17 head, 950 lbs., 111.25.Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 470 lbs., 141.00; 8 head, 558 lbs., 126.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Boner, 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 64 head, 1070 to 1385 lbs., 70.50 to 77.00 (75.08) average dressing; 14 head, 1252 to 1441 lbs., 75.00 to 77.50 (76.67) high; 21 head, 1050 to 1470 lbs., 63.00 to 78.50 (71.75) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 2 head, 925 lbs., 52.00 average. Bulls 1 to 2, 5 head, 1760 to 2010 lbs., 80.00 to 98.00 (90.87) average; 8 head, 1850 to 2280 lbs., 99.00 to 105.50 (101.21) high; 3 head, 1400 to 1730 lbs., 68.00 to 72.00 (69.91) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 3 head, 1131 lbs., 1060.00; 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 45 head, 1245 to 1364 lbs., 960.00 to 1225.00 (1118.06); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 4 head, 1285 to 1498 lbs., 1050.00 to 1110.00 (1063.34); over 5 years old, 1st trimester, 5 head, 1401 lbs., 1050.00; over 5 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 3 head, 1191 lbs., 1225.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/estimated weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1350 lbs., 1160.00.
