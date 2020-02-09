Winter Livestock, Dodge City, Kansas, reported receipts of 2,080 head of cattle selling on Feb. 5, compared to 570 head on Jan. 29 and 2,984 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to the previous week, due to limited receipts from last week, there were not enough comparable weights for an accurate market trend. The feeder steers and heifers experienced a higher undertone. Calves also had a higher undertone noted. Overall, the demand was good and the quality was average to some attractive. The slaughter cows were selling $2 to $4 lower using a limited test. There were not enough bulls the previous week for a market test. The supply included 87% feeder cattle with 33% steers and 67% were heifers; 11% was slaughter cattle with 90% cows and 10% were bulls; and 2% was replacement cattle with 100% bred cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 60%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 36 head, 356 lbs., 183.50 fleshy; 44 head, 419 to 449 lbs., 180.00 to 203.00 (191.31); 27 head, 462 to 490 lbs., 183.00 to 197.00 (188.51); 22 head, 532 to 544 lbs., 162.00 to 178.00 (164.86); 96 head, 552 to 592 lbs., 139.00 to 165.50 (159.15); 81 head, 608 to 620 lbs., 143.50 to 147.00 (144.37); 44 head, 677 to 691 lbs., 139.00 to 141.25 (140.42); 31 head, 706 to 736 lbs., 139.00 to 142.50 (140.77); 69 head, 822 to 825 lbs., 129.85 to 141.00 (139.71); 21 head, 850 lbs., 135.75; 17 head, 950 to 975 lbs., 125.00 to 127.25 (126.04).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 332 lbs., 161.00; 18 head, 411 to 448 lbs., 160.00 to 161.00 (160.16); 70 head, 451 to 495 lbs., 148.00 to 158.00 (153.46); 108 head, 529 to 549 lbs., 142.50 to 150.50 (149.05); 142 head, 552 to 567 lbs., 140.50 to 145.00 (142.41); 118 head, 607 to 648 lbs., 131.25 to 136.85 (135.10); 37 head, 660 lbs., 131.85; 250 head, 706 to 729 lbs., 129.85 to 136.25 (134.12); 51 head, 711 lbs., 125.75 fleshy; 127 head, 771 to 772 lbs., 126.85 to 127.25 (127.05); 14 head, 803 lbs., 124.75; 37 head, 878 lbs., 124.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 13 head, 569 lbs., 127.50.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 16 head, 1546 to 1702 lbs., 68.50 to 76.50 (71.90) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 40 head, 1020 to 1460 lbs., 54.50 to 66.50 (60.62) average; 41 head, 1215 to 1690 lbs., 65.00 to 69.00 (66.82) high; 11 head, 1056 to 1316 lbs., 49.00 to 54.50 (52.34) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 4 head, 1005 to 1120 lbs., 40.00 to 51.00 (45.61) average; 2 head, 922 lbs., 37.00 low. Bulls 1 to 2, 6 head, 1730 to 2140 lbs., 83.00 to 90.50 (86.93) average; 6 head, 1775 to 1985 lbs., 91.00 to 94.50 (91.70) high.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 4 head, 1030 to 1105 lbs., 1125.00 to 1175.00 (1150.88); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 5 head, 1100 to 1575 lbs., 1050.00 to 1060.00 (1057.36); over 5 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 32 head, 1105 to 1525 lbs., 640.00 to 1000.00 (814.53).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.