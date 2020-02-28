Winter Livestock, Dodge City, Kansas, reported receipts of 1,121 head of cattle selling on Feb. 26, compared to 3,617 head on Feb. 19, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to a week ago, the receipts were limited. The feeder steers were selling $5 to $8 lower. The feeder heifers were selling $6 to $9 lower. The weaned calves were selling $4 to $7 lower using a light test. Overall, the demand was good and the quality was mostly average. The slaughter cows were steady to $1 higher and the bulls were steady to $1 lower using a limited test. The supply included 91% feeder cattle with 46% steers and 54% were heifers; and 9% was slaughter cattle with 79% cows and 21% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 70%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 428 lbs., 196.00; 11 head, 450 lbs., 183.00; 59 head, 530 to 547 lbs., 165.00 to 172.00 (166.58); 12 head, 599 lbs., 156.75; 22 head, 601 to 610 lbs., 148.25 to 153.25 (149.60); 25 head, 685 lbs., 141.00; 67 head, 727 to 729 lbs., 138.25 to 144.25 (142.82); 70 head, 836 to 841 lbs., 133.00 to 137.25 (136.22); 121 head, 857 to 892 lbs., 129.50 to 134.25 (131.56); 28 head, 997 lbs., 119.25. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 519 lbs., 161.00; 6 head, 613 lbs., 139.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 97 head, 457 to 493 lbs., 151.00 to 156.00 (155.80); 14 head, 543 lbs. 135.00; 63 head, 551 to 596 lbs., 136.25 to 144.00 (139.57); 37 head, 602 to 618 lbs., 133.00 to 137.50 (135.28); 71 head, 662 to 687 lbs., 126.75 to 134.50 (129.99); 7 head, 696 lbs., 122.50 fleshy; 175 head, 714 to 744 lbs., 121.75 to 127.25 (124.99); 6 head, 792 lbs., 118.00 fleshy; 22 head, 806 lbs., 120.25; 6 head, 1157 lbs., 89.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 382 lbs., 157.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Boner, 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 27 head, 1018 to 1385 lbs., 57.00 to 62.00 (60.52) average dressing; 20 head, 1295 to 1655 lbs., 65.00 to 70.00 (67.69) high; 4 head, 1020 to 1155 lbs., 52.50 to 55.00 (53.92) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 5 head, 877 to 1200 lbs., 46.00 average. Bulls 1 to 2, 8 head, 1590 to 1995 lbs., 75.00 to 89.00 (81.72) average; 6 head, 2055 to 2250 lbs., 91.00 to 96.00 (92.61) high; 1 head, 1650 lbs., 69.00 low.
