Winter Livestock, Dodge City, Kansas, reported receipts of 3,950 head of cattle selling on April 29, compared to 2,718 head on April 22 and 1,573 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to the previus week, the yearling steers were selling $1 to $2 lower. The steer calves were not available in enough comparable weights for an accurate market trend and a weaker undertone was noted. The yearling heifers were steady and heifer calves were not enough comparable weights to make an accurate market trend but a stronger undertone was noted. The boning Utility cows were selling $2 to $3 lower and lean Utility cows were steady. The slaughter bulls were steady with an undertone noted. The supply included 91% feeder cattle wioth 49% were steers and 51% were heifers; 8% was slaughter cattle with 94% were cows and 6% were bulls; and 2% was replacement cattle with 28% were stock cows, 36% were bred cows and 36% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 89%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 364 to 377 lbs., 166.00 to 177.50 (177.01); 33 head, 430 to 443 lbs., 150.00 to 165.50 (159.77); 29 head, 473 lbs., 170.00 fancy; 11 head, 500 to 546 lbs., 149.00 to 155.00 (153.07); 6 head, 580 lbs., 140.50; 22 head, 608 to 638 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (131.16); 42 head, 677 to 687 lbs., 124.25 to 128.00 (126.08); 74 head, 701 to 731 lbs., 120.00 to 124.25 (121.67); 158 head, 753 to 796 lbs., 113.50 to 122.10 (118.18); 211 head, 809 to 835 lbs., 111.00 to 119.50 (113.26); 342 head, 851 to 889 lbs.,106.00 to 113.50(109.54); 534 head, 911 to 945 lbs., 101.00 to 112.75 (105.91); 8 head, 953 lbs., 97.25; 20 head, 1076 lbs., 97.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 17 head, 535 lbs., 135.50; 14 head, 589 lbs., 125.50; 13 head, 634 lbs., 125.50; 44 head, 714 to 748 lbs.,110.00 to 117.25 (115.71); 24 head, 894 lbs., 92.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 10 head, 359 to 394 lbs., 150.00 to 167.00 (158.10); 51 head, 451 to 490 lbs., 135.00 to 151.00 (146.22); 108 head, 503 to 523 lbs., 132.00 to 140.50 (139.25); 53 head, 555 to 594 lbs., 120.00 to 128.00 (126.44); 37 head, 604 to 607 lbs., 120.50 to 124.00 (122.30); 138 head, 650 to 690 lbs., 112.00 to 116.00 (114.49); 229 head, 759 to 798 lbs., 103.25 to 108.35 (104.92); 345 head, 801 to 845 lbs., 102.00 to 105.35 (104.00); 318 head, 853 to 893 lbs.,99.00 to 104.00 (101.94); 202 head, 903 to 927 lbs., 95.60 to 101.50 (98.40); 23 head, 988 lbs., 91.50 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 58 head, 696 lbs., 107.50; 25 head, 748 lbs., 102.50; 60 head, 857 lbs., 97.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 1540 to 1635 lbs., 58.50 to 63.00 (61.11) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 136 head, 925 to 1565 lbs., 59.00 to 67.50 (61.86) average. Lean, 85 to 90%, 102 head, 905 to 1360 lbs., 52.00 to 61.50 (56.16) average; 13 head, 775 to 1025 lbs., 38.00 to 46.50 (44.52) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 6 head, 1630 to 2450 lbs., 82.60 to 91.00 (87.56) average; 6 head, 1870 to 2425 lbs., 92.00 to 98.00 (94.32) high; 5 head, 1445 to 2475 lbs., 59.00 to 75.50 (68.69) low.
Replacement cattle: Stock cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 11 head, 770 to 1115 lbs., 69.00 to 85.00 (76.74). Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 8 head, 1263 to 1530 lbs., 826.00 to 890.00 (858.22); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 6 head, 1125 to 1335 lbs., 875.00 to 950.00 (928.77).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/estimated weight, over 8 years old, open, 14 head, 1250 to 1410 lbs., 985.00 to 1250.00 (1136.43).
