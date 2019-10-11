Winter Livestock, Dodge City, Kansas, reported receipts of 2,492 head of cattle selling on Oct. 9, compared to 1,846 head on Oct. 2 and 856 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were not enough comparable weights for an accurate market test. The feeder heifers weighing 750 to 800 pounds were selling $1 to $2 higher using a limited test. The calves experienced a lower undertone and the best demand was for long-weaned calves with a vaccination program. Overall, the demand was good to very good and the quality was mostly average. The slaughter cows were mostly steady using a limited test and there was not enough bulls for an accurate market trend. The supply included 94% feeder cattle with 60% steers and 40% were heifers; and 6% was slaughter cattle with 93% cows and 7% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 62%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 357 lbs., 182.50; 14 head, 395 lbs., 177.50 unweaned; 80 head, 409 to 446 lbs., 160.00 to 175.00 (167.23); 8 head, 478 lbs., 161.00 unweaned; 68 head, 503 to 531 lbs., 159.00 to 165.25 (163.52); 44 head, 528 to 546 lbs., 152.00 to 155.00 (152.87) unweaned; 7 head, 561 lbs., 155.00; 31 head, 586 to 591 lbs., 134.00 to 147.00 (143.09) fleshy; 35 head, 571 lbs., 151.00 unweaned; 92 head, 639 lbs., 144.50 unweaned; 71 head, 656 lbs., 156.50; 22 head, 658 to 681 lbs., 139.50 to 143.00 (140.75) fleshy; 31 head, 700 to 729 lbs., 145.50 to 149.50 (147.23); 250 head, 776 to 794 lbs., 144.25 to 151.25 (149.61); 15 head, 804 lbs., 149.00; 158 head, 863 to 893 lbs., 136.35 to 148.35 (143.16); 28 head, 903 to 921 lbs., 131.25 to 137.50 (134.18); 66 head, 981 to 982 lbs., 125.00 to 133.60 (132.69).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 29 head, 359 to 377 lbs., 174.00 to 182.00 (176.89); 58 head, 401 to 449 lbs., 158.00 to 172.50 (164.32); 14 head, 455 lbs., 152.00; 30 head, 478 to 494 lbs., 140.00 to 142.50 (141.93) unweaned; 19 head, 500 lbs., 144.00; 7 head, 501 lbs., 131.00 fleshy; 112 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 137.50 to 142.50 (138.78) unweaned; 6 head, 555 lbs., 143.00; 20 head, 589 to 590 lbs., 128.00 to 132.00 (130.40) fleshy; 8 head, 613 lbs., 139.00; 43 head, 618 lbs., 131.00 unweaned; 76 head, 655 to 687 lbs., 136.00 to 144.00 (142.56); 29 head, 718 to 732 lbs., 133.50 to 142.50 (139.46); 135 head, 750 to 797 lbs., 132.50 to 135.25 (133.51); 5 head, 790 lbs., 125.25 fleshy; 7 head, 820 lbs., 133.50; 19 head, 885 to 895 lbs., 119.25 to 120.25 (119.73); 4 head, 940 lbs., 118.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 366 lbs., 167.50; 10 head, 492 lbs., 142.00; 6 head, 515 lbs., 137.00; 37 head, 552 to 576 lbs., 134.50 to 136.50 (135.87); 8 head, 603 lbs., 135.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 1280 to 1590 lbs., 69.50 to 75.00 (72.55) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 27 head, 1220 to 1670 lbs., 55.00 to 62.50 (59.67) average; 10 head, 1100 to 1475 lbs., 64.00 to 66.50 (65.92) high; 20 head, 1066 to 1277 lbs., 50.50 to 54.50 (51.88) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 54 head, 910 to 1213 lbs., 44.00 to 54.75 (48.14) average. Bulls 1 to 2, 6 head, 1695 to 1995 lbs., 78.00 to 81.50 (80.43) average; 1 head, 2295 lbs., 83.50 high; 2 head, 1620 to 1905 lbs., 72.50 to 75.00 (73.65) low.
