Winter Livestock, Dodge City, Kansas, reported receipt of 4,353 head of cattle selling on Jan. 15, compared to 6,455 head on Jan. 8 and 1,983 head a a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were mostly selling $2 to $4 lower. The feeder heifers were steady to $2 higher. The weaned calves were offered in limited comparable weights. The steer calves were selling $1 to $3 higher and the heifer calves experienced a lower undertone. Overall, the demand was good to very good and the quality was average to attractive. The slaughter cows were selling $1 to $3 lower. The bulls were selling $3 to $5 higher. The supply included 92% feeder cattle with 48% steers, 48% were heifers and 4% were bulls; 7% was slaughter cattle with 95% cows and 5% were bulls; and 1% was replacement cattle with 100% bred cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 77%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 345 lbs., 216.00; 7 head, 356 to 391 lbs., 212.00 to 213.00 (212.53); 3 head, 428 lbs., 205.00; 11 head, 408 to 425 lbs., 225.00 thin fleshed; 45 head, 472 to 493 lbs., 191.00 to 198.00 (194.65); 3 head, 475 lbs., 211.00 thin fleshed; 56 head, 526 to 531 lbs., 173.00 to 180.50 (175.49); 28 head, 524 to 529 lbs., 195.00 to 200.00 (196.98) fancy; 11 head, 515 lbs., 190.00 thin fleshed; 73 head, 550 to 594 lbs., 160.00 to 172.00 (165.45); 10 head, 550 lbs., 198.00 fancy; 16 head, 567 lbs., 184.50 thin fleshed; 465 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 143.75 to 157.00 (151.41); 219 head, 657 to 695 lbs., 141.50 to 157.00 (148.92); 166 head, 716 to 749 lbs., 140.50 to 154.50 (147.49); 70 head, 744 lbs., 158.10 thin fleshed; 211 head, 760 to 796 lbs., 144.25 to 147.50 (145. 92); 167 head, 809 to 849 lbs., 141.00 to 151.75 (147.82); 111 head, 863 to 892 lbs., 142.25 to 143.50 (142.80); 19 head, 912 lbs., 134.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 387 lbs., 169.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 266 lbs., 187.50; 12 head, 330 lbs., 180.00; 6 head, 341 lbs., 154.00 fleshy; 9 head, 370 to 383 lbs., 161.50 to 165.00 (163.41); 29 head, 426 to 432 lbs., 150.00 to 169.00 (154.00); 5 head, 416 lbs., 176.00 thin fleshed; 9 head, 447 lbs., 152.00 unweaned; 99 head, 463 to 498 lbs., 145.00 to 158.50 (151.56); 71 head, 524 to 545 lbs., 139.00 to 159.25 (151.28); 16 head, 547 lbs., 134.00 unweaned; 164 head, 559 to 586 lbs., 135.50 to 157.00 (147.55); 329 head, 606 to 641 lbs., 136.00 to 148.00 (143.39); 14 head, 601 lbs., 130.75 fleshy; 130 head, 660 to 694 lbs., 134.75 to 139.00 (137.11); 535 head, 700 to 737 lbs., 134.50 to 137.25 (136.07); 200 head, 757 to 795 lbs., 131.50 to 136.50 (134.70); 37 head, 822 lbs., 131.25.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 22 head, 360 to 391 lbs., 191.00 to 201.00 (196.78); 15 head, 441 lbs., 165.00; 12 head, 520 lbs., 167.00; 37 head, 511 lbs., 190.00 thin fleshed; 42 head, 608 to 616 lbs.,129.00 to 137.00 (132.07); 10 head, 668 lbs., 130.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 1525 lbs., 67.00 average dressing.; Boner, 80 to 85%, 135 head, 1039 to 1388 lbs., 47.00 to 60.50 (53.92) average;759.52) 25 head, 1255 to 1629 lbs., 59.00 to 64.50 (60.62) high; 10 head, 1006 to 1365 lbs., 38.00 to 46.00 (42.49) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 23 head, 957 to 1158 lbs., 31.00 t0 39.00 (36.15) average. Bulls 1 to 2, 7 head, 1700 to 1910 lbs., 76.50 to 83.00 (79.88) average; 1 head, 1945 lbs., 86.00 high; 2 head, 1325 to 1770 lbs., 66.00 to 70.00 (67.71) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 5 head, 1112 to 1585 lbs., 885.00 to 1010.00 (929.12); over 5 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 21 head, 1093 to 1630 lbs., 625.00 to 900.00 (759.52).
