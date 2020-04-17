Winter Livestock, Dodge City, Kansas, reported receipts of 2,444 head of cattle selling on April 15, compared to 2,245 head on April 8 and 1,329 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to the previous week, the steer calves were not well tested, but were selling on a steady to firmer undertone. The yearling steers were steadybto $2 lower. The heifer calves were not well tested; however, a firmer undertone was noted. The yearling heifers were steady to $2 higher. The slaughter cows were selling $8 to $10 higher. The bulls experienced a higher undertone. The supply included 81% feeder cattle with 61% steers and 39% were heifers; 5% was slaughter cattle with 90% cows and 10% were bulls; 14% was replacement cattle with 14% bred cows and 86% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 85%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundred weight, 22 head, 370 to 389 lbs., 173.50 to 181.00 (177.84); 32 head, 509 to 547 lbs., 160.00 to 163.00 (161.89); 27 head, 551 to 580 lbs., 150.00 to 154.00 (152.57); 61 head, 605 to 642 lbs., 143.50 to 153.00 (147.60); 32 head, 654 to 687 lbs., 133.50 to 141.00 (136.73); 15 head, 668 lbs., 124.00 fleshy; 53 head, 730 to 735 lbs., 122.00 to 126.75 (125.51); 256 head, 763 to 796 lbs., 114.00 to 121.00 (117.96); 292 head, 800 to 848 lbs., 108.00 to 117.50 (112.28); 120 head, 856 to 894 lbs., 106.50 to 109.85 (108.55); 169 head, 918 to 947 lbs., 101.50 to 105.50 (103.51); 25 head, 999 lbs., 97.75; 16 head, 1056 lbs., 94.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 19 head, 750 lbs., 109.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 21 head, 362 to 364 lbs., 167.00 to 173.00 (169.87); 52 head, 427 to 449 lbs., 146.00 to 157.00 (148.26); 11 head, 456 lbs., 145.50; 56 head, 526 to 544 lbs., 135.00 to 141.00 (138.43); 30 head, 586 lbs., 135.50; 52 head, 600 to 640 lbs., 128.00 to 132.50 (130.74); 59 head, 654 to 699 lbs., 117.60 to 120.50 (118.02); 48 head, 732 to 749 lbs., 111.00 to 116.25 (114.36); 171 head, 754 to 792 lbs., 106.10 to 110.00 (107.86); 68 head, 806 to 841 lbs., 104.25 to 104.50 (104.33); 72 860 to 876 lbs., 100.50 to 103.25 (102.56); 40 head, 931 lbs., 96.00; 11 head, 994 lbs., 89.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 16 head, 433 lbs., 129.00; 7 head, 679 lbs., 107.50.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 1353 to 1635 lbs., 61.00 to 70.00 (66.90) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 84 head, 980 to 1375 lbs., 61.50 to 72.50 (67.24) average. Lean, 85 to 90%, 21 head, 815 to 1375 lbs., 52.00 to 63.00 (59.41) average; 2 head, 880 to 935 lbs., 41.00 to 46.00 (43.58) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 4 head, 1325 to 1720 lbs., 74.00 to 84.50 (77.68) average; 6 head, 1715 to 2295 lbs., 86.50 to 89.50 (88.29) high; 3 head, 1195 to 1575 lbs., 58.00 to 61.00 (59.81) low.
Replacement cattle:
Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 8 head, 1090 to 1208 lbs., 1060.00 to 1175.00 (1135.90); over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1560 lbs., 960.00; over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 11 head, 1100 to 1595 lbs., 860.00 to 1110.00 (989.27).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/estimated weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 46 head, 1000 to 1480 lbs., 1350.00 to 1650.00 (1503.15). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, 5 to 8 years old, open, 38 head, 875 to 1400 lbs., 1200.00 to 1235.00 (1220.39); over 8 years old, open, 34 head, 900 to 1480 lbs., 900.00 to 1310.00 (1160.44).
