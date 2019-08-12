Winter Livestock, Dodge City, Kansas, reported receipts of 2,094 head of cattle selling on Aug. 7, compared to 2,292 head on July 24 and 1,494 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to two weeks ago, the feeder steers were the majority of consignments right off grass with thin fleshed and good weighing conditions for buyers. Those weighing 850 to 1,000 pounds were mostly steady to $3 higher. There were not enough feeder heifers of comparable weights for an accurate market trend with a higher undertone noted. The calves were not enough comparable weights for a market test. Overall, the demand was good to very good and the quality was average to mostly attractive. The slaughter cows were selling $3 to $4 lower. The bulls were mostly steady to $2 higher. The supply included 91% feeder cattle with 64% steers and 36% were heifers; and 9% was slaughter cattle with 78% cows and 22% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 96%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 508 lbs., 143.00 fleshy; 6 head, 644 lbs., 144.00; 22 head, 706 to 723 lbs., 135.50 to 140.50 (137.71); 11 head, 763 lbs., 136.50; 46 head, 807 to 848 lbs., 138.00 to 141.75 (139.95); 194 head, 853 to 886 lbs., 123.50 to 139.25 (136.28); 209 head, 912 to 944 lbs., 128.25 to 137.25 (133.73); 450 head, 950 to 992 lbs., 121.00 to 140.35 (137.25); 47 head, 1004 lbs., 131.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 20 head, 384 lbs., 165.00; 11 head, 436 lbs., 152.00; 14 head, 530 to 540 lbs., 138.00 to 140.00 (139.57); 9 head, 595 lbs., 135.00; 14 head, 632 to 642 lbs., 132.00 to 135.00 (133.92); 30 head, 654 to 680 lbs., 128.50 to 135.00 (133.22); 84 head, 715 to 735 lbs., 130.50 to 135.35 (134.59); 86 head, 772 to 789 lbs., 127.50 to 133.00 (131.99); 197 head, 804 to 849 lbs., 127.00 to 133.75 (132.95); 82 head, 855 to 886 lbs., 126.00 to 130.85 (129.87).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 1 head, 1850 lbs., 76.00 average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 61 head, 1002 to 1495 lbs., 55.00 to 66.00 (61.09) average; 49 head, 1073 to 1525 lbs., 63.00 to 70.50 (66.66) high; 2 head, 1205 to 1425 lbs., 52.50 to 54.00 (53.31) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 5 head, 862 to 985 lbs., 45.00 to 53.50 (48.25) average. Bulls 1 to 2, 23 head, 1355 to 2005 lbs., 78.50 to 86.50 (83.38) average; 8 head, 1680 to 2125 lbs., 86.50 to 90.00 (88.43) high; 2 head, 1245 to 1430 lbs., 68.00 to 75.00 (71.26) low.
