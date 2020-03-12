Winter Livestock, Dodge City, Kansas. reported receipts of 2,175 head of cattle selling on March 11, compared to 3,125 head on March 4 and 2,961 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were mostly selling $10 to $15 lower. The feeder heifers weighing 600 to 700 pounds were selling $2 to $4 lower and those 700 to 800 pounds were selling $7 to $10 lower. There were limited calves available and the steer calves experienced a lower undertone. The heifer calves weighing 500 to 600 pounds were steady to $2 higher. Overall, the demand was moderate to good and the quality was mostly average. The slaughter cows were selling $1 to $2 lower using limited receipts. There were not enough bulls for an accurate market trend and a higher undertone was noted. The supply included 95% feeder cattle with 48% steers, 52% were heifers and 0% were bulls; and 5% was slaughter cattle with 93% cows and 7% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 80%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 425 lbs., 184.00; 13 head, 465 to 466 lbs., 183.00 to 186.00 (183.92); 25 head, 511 to 527 lbs., 170.00 to 175.00 (172.57); 4 head, 575 lbs., 167.50; 134 heads, 602 to 639 lbs., 149.00 to 156.25 (153.18); 56 head, 662 to 689 lbs., 138.00 to 141.85 (141.04); 81 head, 729 to 745 lbs., 122.50 to 132.50 (126.27); 243 head, 766 to 799 lbs., 120.00 to 128.75 (123.53); 136 head, 803 to 842 lbs., 115.00 to 126.00 (119.96); 58 head, 850 to 888 lbs., 114.00 to 123.60 (116.72); 53 head, 911 to 936 lbs., 111.25 to 116.50 (115.60); 47 head, 954 lbs., 112.25; 8 head, 1126 lbs., 107.75. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 688 lbs., 121.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 112 head, 455 to 493 lbs., 150.00 to 156.00 (155.53); 101 head, 514 to 547 lbs., 149.50 to 151.10 (150.08); 82 head, 558 to 580 lbs., 139.00 to 147.00 (144.81); 99 head, 612 to 637 lbs., 127.60 to 136.00 (130.69); 56 head, 659 to 671 lbs., 124.00 to 128.25 (125.51); 114 head, 725 to 738 lbs., 116.00; 341 head, 751 to 798 lbs., 111.85 to 115.00 (113.70); 14 head, 829 lbs., 107.75; 4 head, 868 lbs., 107.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 520 lbs., 121.00; 8 head, 712 lbs., 109.00. Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 437 lbs., 185.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Boner, 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 25 head, 1050 to 1387 lbs., 57.00 to 63.50 (59.04) average dressing; 11 head, 1430 to 1555 lbs., 63.50 to 68.00 (65.04) high; 15 head, 990 to 1227 lbs., 51.00 to 56.50 (54.59) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 2 head, 1092 lbs., 48.00 average. Bulls 1 to 2, 3 head, 1920 to 1950 lbs., 84.00 to 88.00 (86.34) average; 1 head, 2170 lbs., 90.00 high.
