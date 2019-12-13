Winter Livestock, Dodge City, Kansas, reported receipts of 4,092 head of cattle selling on Dec. 11, compared to 3,448 head on Dec. 4 and 3,237 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers weighing 650 to 850 pounds were selling $2 to $4 higher. The feeder heifers were mostly steady to $2 lower. The weaned steer and heifer calves were mostly selling $3 to $4 lower using limited comparable weights. Overall, the demand was good and the quality was average to attractive. The slaughter cows were selling $3 to $6 lower. The bulls were steady to $1 lower. The supply included 80% feeder cattle with 54% steers, 46% were heifers and 1% were bulls; 10% was slaughter cattle with 87% cows and 13% were bulls; and 10% was replacement cattle with 94% bred cows, 4% were bred heifers and 2% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 64%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 383 lbs., 180.00; 16 head, 381 lbs., 174.00 unweaned; 31 head, 421 to 441 lbs., 166.00 to 176.00 (170.39); 55 head, 458 to 492 lbs., 163.00 to 170.50 (167.42); 5 head, 486 lbs., 156.00 unweaned; 121 head, 511 to 549 lbs., 159.00 to 166.00 (162.67); 109 head, 559 to 595 lbs., 148.00 to 154.00 (149.61); 85 head, 610 to 625 lbs., 145.00 to 148.00 (146.18); 187 head, 653 to 693 lbs., 143.00 to 151.00 (147.87); 16 head, 652 lbs., 138.50 fleshy; 14 head, 735 lbs., 149.50; 209 head, 751 to 794 lbs., 147.50 to 153.25 (149.47); 202 head, 804 to 833 lbs., 145.75 to 149.00 (146.55); 199 hed, 855 to 863 lbs., 143.25 to 153.50 (148.63); 11 head, 979 lbs., 139.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 24 head, 560 to 568 lbs., 139.50 to 140.00 (139.73).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 326 lbs., 154.00 unweaned; 17 head, 377 to 391 lbs., 155.50 to 163.00 (156.86); 16 head, 352 lbs., 142.50 unweaned; 50 head, 413 to 440 lbs., 153.00 to 159.00 (155.40); 8 head, 416 lbs., 139.00 unweaned; 8 head, 483 lbs., 135.00 fleshy; 15 head, 486 lbs., 138.00 unweaned; 234 head, 502 to 534 lbs., 139.00 to 143.00 (141.08); 105 head, 553 to 592 lbs., 132.00 to 138.75 (135.86); 7 head, 555 lbs., 126.00 fleshy; 144 head, 601 to 649 lbs., 131.00 to 136.50 (133.04); 87 head, 652 to 678 lbs., 136.00 to 136.25 (136.09); 241 head, 705 to 746 lbs., 134.50 to 140.50 (137.84); 102 head, 757 to 771 lbs., 130.00 to 136.75 (136.23); 37 head, 808 to 823 lbs., 130.00 to 137.25 (132.88); 21 head, 909 to 933 lbs., 123.00 to 130.00 (128.64).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 366 lbs., 172.50 unweaned; 10 head, 527 lbs., 141.00 unweaned.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Boner, 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 66 head, 1121 to 1585 lbs., 42.00 to 55.00 (47.75) average dressing; 28 head, 1270 to 1630 lbs., 54.00 to 60.00 (56.41) high; 42 head, 1020 to 1364 lbs., 38.00 to 44.00 (41.66) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 37 head, 990 to 1275 lbs., 31.00 to 39.50 (36.78) average. Bulls 1 to 2, 14 head, 1760 to 2232 lbs., 70.00 to 75.50 (72.85) average; 11 head, 1400 to 1676 lbs., 57.00 to 67.00 (61.57) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 42 head, 988 to 1358 lbs., 1135.00 to 1275.00 (1173.14); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 49 head, 1019 to 1288 lbs., 1210.00 to 1460.00 (1278.84); 5 to 8 yers old, 1st trimester, 12 head, 1030 to 1343 lbs., 775.00 to 1025.00 (926.25); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 43 head, 1226 to 1562 lbs., 900.00 to 1075.00 (994.26); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 26 head, 1105 to 1435 lbs., 1225.00 to 1300.00 (1245.10); over 5 years old, 2nd trimester, 55 head, 1162 to 1430 lbs., 825.00 to 1025.00 (906.57); over 5 years old, 3rd trimester, 17 head, 1125 to 1378 lbs., 1000.00 to 1100.00 (1053.12); over 8 years 1st trimester, 20 head, 1283 to 1535 lbs., 600.00 to 710.00 (630.55); over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 89 head, 1169 to 1425 lbs., 660.00 to 1000.00 (794.61); over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 18 head, 1249 to 1302 lbs., 800.00 to 875.00 (855.26). Bred heifers, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 7 head, 1041 lbs., 1435.00; 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 10 head, 935 to 1107 lbs., 1085.00 to 1500.00 (1464.39).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/estimated weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 6 head, 1355 to 1410 lbs., 1175.00 to 1275.00 (1225.00).
