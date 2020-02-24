Winter Livestock, Dodge City, Kansas, reported receipts of 3,617 head of cattle selling Feb. 19, compared to 3,270 head on Feb. 12 and 1,823 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were selling $3 to $5 higher. The feeder heifers were selling $2 to $4 higher, with instances of $6 to $9 higher on thinner reputation consignments. The weaned steer calves were mostly steady to $2 higher. The heifer calves were selling $2 to $4 lower using limited comparable weights. Overall, the demand was good to very good and the quality was average to attractive, with multiple reputation consignments offered. The slaughter cows were selling $2 to $4 lower. The bulls experienced a lower undertone. The supply included 92% feeder cattle with 44% steers, 56% were heifers; 6% was slaughter cattle with 88% cows and 12% were bulls; and 2% was replacement cattle with 50% bred cows, 19% were bred heifers and 31% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle
supply weighing over 600 pounds was 70%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 360 to 398 lbs., 209.00 to 218.00 (211.08); 23 head, 411 to 427 lbs., 208.00 to 213.50 (210.20); 32 head, 467 to 496 lbs., 184.00 to 203.00 (192.57); 17 head, 505 to 519 lbs., 170.00 to 176.00 (174.20); 30 head, 507 to 547 lbs., 190.00 to 192.50 (192.06) fancy; 37 head, 538 lbs., 184.00 thin fleshed; 46 head, 550 to 590 lbs., 160.75 to 172.00 (167.70); 67 head, 560 to 567 lbs., 183.00 to 185.00 (183.15) thin fleshed; 255 head, 603 to 641 lbs., 150.50 to 163.25 (158.04); 135 head, 654 to 692 lbs., 147.00 to 159.25 (152.87); 38 head, 688 lbs., 143.75 fleshy; 212 head, 706 to 738 lbs., 144.75 to 155.50 (151.05); 180 head, 756 to 798 lbs., 137.10 to 149.25 (147.52); 219 head, 850 to 895 lbs., 129.10 to 136.75 (133.57); 33 head, 955 lbs., 128.25.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 305 lbs., 184.00; 12 head, 359 to 386 lbs., 174.00 to 180.00 (177.77); 31 head, 403 to 449 lbs., 165.00 to 174.50 (168.63); 115 head, 478 to 498 lbs., 160.00 to 167.50 (163.01); 230 head, 530 to 547 lbs., 146.00 to 164.50 (161.09); 43 head, 500 to 543 lbs., 167.00 to 169.00 (168.53) thin fleshed; 156 head, 570 to 591 lbs., 139.50 to 154.00 (141.72); 24 head, 561 to 585 lbs., 157.00 thin fleshed; 130 head, 604 to 637 lbs., 133.50 to 148.00 (143.98); 132 head, 655 to 696 lbs., 134.50 to 143.00 (137.93); 302 head, 700 to 743 lbs., 128.25 to 136.60 (134.85); 293 head, 767 to 795 lbs., 124.50 to 131.25 (127.59); 65 head, 802 to 803 lbs., 127.00 to 129.35 (129.21); 131 head, 852 to 867 lbs., 122.50 to 125.00 (124.51).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 1315 to 1647 lbs., 70.00 to 74.00 (71.45) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 69 head, 1028 to 1295 lbs., 56.50 to 65.00 (60.62) average; 10 head, 1252 to 1565 lbs., 64.00 to 68.00 (66.54) high; 14 head, 1035 to 1140 lbs., 49.00 to 53.00 (51.41) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 4 head, 1036 to 1065 lbs., 37.00 to 45.50 (39.17) average. Bulls 1 to 2, 3 head, 1335 to 1785 lbs., 79.50 to 85.00 (83.27) average; 4 head, 1825 to 2145 lbs., 84.50 to 91.50 (89.26) high; 8 head, 1305 to 1570 lbs., 66.00 to 74.50 (70.30) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1100 lbs., 1425.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 28 head, 1164 to 1326 lbs., 1275.00 to 1450.00 (1393.69); over 5 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 7 head, 1272 to 1465 lbs., 950.00 to 1025.00 (990.12). Bred heifers, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 14 head, 931 lbs., 1525.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/estimated weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 3 head, 986 lbs., 1575.00; 2 to 8 years old, open, 6 head, 1217 to 1393 lbs., 1425.00 to 1610.00 (1548.33). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/estimated weight, over 5 years old, open, 4 head, 1327 lbs., 1225.00; over 8 years old, open, 10 head, 1238 lbs., 1000.00.
