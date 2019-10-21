Winter Livestock, Dodge City, Kansas, reported receipts of 2,840 head of cattle selling on Oct. 16, compared to 2,492 head on Oct. 9 and 3,592 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers weighing 750 to 900 pounds were steady to $2 higher. The feeder heifers were in limited offerings with a higher undertone noted. The calves were limited in comparable weights and a higher undertone was noted on weaned calves. The best demand was for long weaned calves with a vaccination program. Overall, the demand was good to very good and the quality was average to attractive. The slaughter cows were selling $3 to $5 lower but there were not enough bulls for a market trend. The supply included 92% feeder cattle with 61% steers, 36% were heifers and 1% were bulls; 7% was slaughter cattle with 98% cows and 2% were bulls; and 1% was replacement cattle with 100% bred cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 53%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 346 lbs., 180.00 unweaned; 7 head, 376 lbs., 168.00 unweaned; 4 head, 411 lbs., 182.00; 67 head, 406 t0 428 lbs., 159.00 to 160.00 (159.86) unweaned; 52 head, 473 to 497 lbs., 165.00 to 166.00 (165.49); 8 head, 454 lbs., 156.00 unweaned; 27 head, 500 to 525 lbs., 158.00 to 161.00 (158.32); 27 head, 524 lbs., 146.50 unweaned; 115 head, 557 to 590 lbs., 151.00 to 158.00 (156.28); 66 head, 605 to 641 lbs., 144.00 to 147.50 (146.74); 25 head, 619 lbs., 141.00 unweaned; 5 head, 675 lbs., 146.00; 49 head, 666 to 668 lbs., 139.25 to 141.50 (139.85) fleshy; 33 head, 657 lbs., 137.00 unweaned; 95 head, 717 to 729 lbs., 149.50 to 153.00 (151.46); 133 head, 771 to 790 lbs., 147.75 to 150.25 (148.91); 39 head, 776 lbs., 155.85 thin fleshed; 71 head, 806 to 841 lbs., 139.00 to 151.25 (148.93); 294 head, 854 to 888 lbs., 139.75 to 152.00 (145.50).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 24 head, 368 to 382 lbs., 150.00 to 157.00 (153.73) unweaned; 114 head, 401 to 435 lbs., 144.50 to 153.00 (148.28) unweaned; 45 head, 471 to 485 lbs., 155.00 to 156.00 (155.64); 75 head, 520 lbs., 155.25; 36 head, 515 to 544 lbs., 134.50 to 141.00 (138.81) unweaned; 20 head, 521 lbs., 141.00 unweaned; 179 head, 587 to 596 lbs., 139.50 to 151.25 (150.58); 35 head, 571 to 593 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 39 head, 603 to 624 lbs., 138.50 to 146.00 (142.05); 34 head, 601 lbs., 134.50 fleshy; 4 head, 682 lbs., 137.50; 100 head, 736 to 743 lbs., 141.85 to 142.00 (141.89); 8 head, 753 lbs., 134.50; 16 head, 894 lbs., 123.00; 4 head, 925 lbs., 123.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 443 lbs., 152.00; 7 head, 529 lbs., 142.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 571 lbs., 120.50.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 1270 to 1590 lbs., 66.00 to 68.50 (67.39) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 48 head, 1105 to 1470 lbs., 52.00 to 55.00 (53.08) average; 7 head, 1140 to 1602 lbs., 55.00 to 59.00 (56.59) high; 52 head, 1008 to 1315 lbs., 47.00 to 52.00 (48.81) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 52 head, 955 to 1185 lbs., 44.50 to 51.00 (46.83) average. Bulls 1 to 2, 2 head, 1685 to 1980 lbs., 75.00 to 78.00 (76.62) average; 1 head, 1895 lbs., 84.50 high; 1 head, 1120 lbs., 68.00 low.
Replacement cattle: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 6 head, 1153 to 1457 lbs., 800.00 to 885.00 (852.09); over 8 years old, 1st trimester, 13 head, 1190 to 1245 lbs., 610.00 to 650.00 (621.07); over 8 years old 2nd trimester, 9 head, 1130 to 1460 lbs., 600.00 to 725.00 (657.89).
