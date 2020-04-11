Winter Livestock, Dodge City, Kansas, reported receipts of 2,245 head of cattle selling on April 8, compared to 4,185 head on April 1 and 4,661 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were mostly selling $4 to $6 higher. The feeder heifers were mostly selling $6 to $8 higher. The steer calves were not enough in comparable weights for an accurate market trend with a lower undertone noted. The heifer calves were mostly selling $3 to $5 higher using comparable weights. Overall, the demand was good and the quality was mostly average to some attractive. The slaughter cows were selling 44 to $6 lower. The bulls experience a lower undertone. The supply included 93% feeder cattle with 55% steers and 45% were heifers; 6% was slaughter cattle with 87% cows and 13% were bulls; and 2% was replacement cattle with 100% cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 66%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 22 head, 357 to 375 lbs., 180.50 to 190.00 (185.57); 23 head, 381 lbs., 173.00 fleshy; 46 head, 433 lbs., 193.00; 107 head, 452 to 493 lbs., 163.00 to 177.00 (170.66); 19 head, 512 lbs., 160.00; 18 head, 529 lbs., 175.50 thin fleshed; 73 head, 555 to 570 lbs., 155.00 to 159.00 (156.81); 79 head, 600 to 647 lbs., 144.50 to 154.00 (147.52); 11 head, 681 lbs., 130.00; 58 head, 732 lbs., 127.35; 234 head, 768 to 796 lbs., 116.85 to 120.00 (118.36); 96 head, 811 to 834 lbs., 114.50 to 119.00 (118.08); 85 head, 853 to 894 lbs., 108.50 to 111.50 (109.99); 64 head, 917 to 937 lbs., 105.60 to 107.85 (106.65); 23 head, 952 to 978 lbs., 103.00 to 105.50 (103.86).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 28 head, 359 to 370 lbs., 164.00 to 171.00 (167.78); 37 head, 422 to 435 lbs., 157.00 to 159.00 (157.33); 24 head, 455 lbs., 140.50; 58 head, 510 to 535 lbs., 141.00 to 146.50 (142.92); 108 head, 558 to 599 lbs., 131.00 to 140.00 (133.77); 12 head, 640 lbs., 119.50; 108 head, 658 to 693 lbs., 116.00 to 120.00 (116.72); 68 head, 721 to 749 lbs., 106.00 to 116.00 (112.87); 102 head, 751 to 783 lbs., 106.25 to 108.25 (107.49); 98 head, 811 to 825 lbs., 100.50 to 106.50 (106.19); 94 head, 857 to 884 lbs., 97.50 to 103.10 (100.96); 24 head, 905 to 938 lbs., 92.00 to 104.75 (98.69); 9 head, 1067 lbs., 92.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 13 head, 534 lbs., 134.00; 11 head, 572 lbs., 120.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Boner, 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 32 head, 1138 to 1468 lbs., 47.00 to 58.00 (54.89) average dressing; 14 head, 1230 to 1495 lbs., 56.00 to 58.50 (57.77) high; 14 head, 1061 to 1198 lbs., 42.50 to 46.00 (45.28) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 9 head, 880 to 1145 lbs., 34.00 to 42.00 (39.96) average. Bulls 1 to 2, 8 head, 1565 to 2055 lbs., 69.00 to 74.50 (71.57) average; 1 head, 2405 lbs., 78.00 high; 1 head, 1945 lbs., 64.00 low.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 30 head, 1086 to 1165 lbs., 1275.00 to 1400.00 (1337.50); over 5 years old, open, 4 head, 991 lbs., 1160.00.
