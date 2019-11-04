Winter Livestock, Dodge City, Kansas, reported receipts of 2,801 head of cattle selling on Oct. 30, compared to 3,942 head on Oct. 23 and 3,312 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers weighing 800 to 900 pounds were selling mostly steady to $1 higher. The feeder heifers were limited cin omparable weights with 800 to 850 pounds selling $3 to $4 higher. Using a limited test, the weaned steer calves were selling $3 to $4 higher with weaned heifers experiencing a higher undertone. Overall, the demand was good to very good and the quality was average to attractive. The slaughter cows were steady to $1 lower but there were not enough bulls for a market trend. The supply included 92% feeder cattle with 66% steers, 32% were heifers and 2% were bulls; 7% was slaughter cattle with 98% cows and 2% were bulls; and 1% was replacement cattle with 92% bred cows and 8% were cow to calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 67%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 370 lbs., 181.00 unweaned; 22 head, 408 lbs., 170.00; 14 head, 430 lbs., 162.00 unweaned 23 head, 450 to 452 lbs., 162.00 to 167.00 (163.53); 7 head, 495 lbs., 153.50 unweaned; 20 head, 515 lbs., 168.50 thin fleshed; 25 head, 512 to 515 lbs., 150.50 to 154.50 (151.46) unweaned; 215 head, 555 to 585 lbs., 151.00 to 160.50 (157.33); 42 head, 558 to 589 lbs., 139.00 to 142.00 (139.69) fleshy; 20 head, 596 lbs., 141.00 unweaned; 28 head, 605 to 625 lbs., 147.00 to 148.00 (147.36); 36 head, 617 lbs., 142.00 fleshy 11 head, 660 lbs., 148.75; 45 head, 666 to 677 lbs., 131.50 to 134.00 (132._ fleshy; 76 head, 726 to 747 lbs., 146.25 to 151.25 (149.20); 6 head, 710 lbs., 143.00 fleshy; 76 head, 766 lbs., 149.25; 17 head, 785 lbs., 139.50 fleshy; 156 head, 830 to 847 lbs., 144.75 to 149.50 (147.05); 400 head, 860 to 885 lbs., 144.35 to 148.25 (147.40); 148 head, 922 to 923 lbs., 142.10 to 143.60 (142.95). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 390 lbs., 157.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 15 head, 370 to 378 lbs., 162.50 to 165.00 (164.34); 4 head, 398 lbs., 158.00 unweaned; 25 head, 400 to 439 lbs., 150.00 to 151.00 (150.78) unweaned; 23 head, 468 to 497 lbs., 148.00 to 154.00 (151.78); 61 head, 509 to 533 lbs., 145.00 to 153.50 (150.46); 17 head, 531 lbs., 158.25 thin fleshed; 16 head, 512 lbs., 138.50 unweaned; 65 head, 551 to 583 lbs., 136.00 to 139.75 (138.87) fleshy; 10 head, 562 lbs., 155.50 thin fleshed; 11 head, 595 lbs., 131.50 unweaned; 32 head, 631 to 648 lbs., 142.50 to 147.75 (145.25); 8 head, 621 lbs., 135.00 fleshy; 57 head, 659 to 672 lbs., 148.60 to 149.00 (148.71) thin fleshed; 60 head, 741 lbs., 144.50; 85 head, 785 to 786 lbs., 139.60 to 144.50 (140.92);); 146 head, 821 to 847 lbs., 137.75 to 139.00 (138.36); 5 head, 874 lbs., 132.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 34 head, 605 lbs., 132.25.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 45 head, 305 139.00 139.00 unweaned.
Slaughter cattle:
Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 1585 to 1662 lbs., 63.00 to 67.50 (66.27) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 52 head, 1045 to 1435 lbs., 42.00 to 48.50 (44.43) average; 8 head, 1215 to 1485 lbs., 50.00 to 54.50 (52.06) high; 17 head, 1020 to 1290 lbs., 37.00 to 42.00 (39.13) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 3 head, 1005 to 1205 lbs., 29.00 to 35.00 (32.08) average. Bulls 1 to 2, 2 head, 1265 to 1595 lbs., 58.00 to 65.00 (61.90) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 850 lbs., 925.00; 5 to 8 yers old, 2nd trimester, 4 head, 955 to 1340 lbs., 825.00 to 975.00 (922.01); over 8 years old, 1st trimester, 4 head, 1155 lbs., 560.00; over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 13 head, 1195 to 1610 lbs., 660.00 to 850.00 (691.74).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per head/actual weight, over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 1445 lbs., 1025.00.
