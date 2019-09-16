Winter Livestock, Dodge City, reported receipts of 3,840 head of cattle selling on Sept. 11, compared to 1,963 head on Sept. 4 and 2,625 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to last week, the feeder steers were mostly steady with limited comparable weights with instances of $7 higher on 850- to 900-pound steers. The feeder heifers, when compared to last week’s limited receipts, the lighter heifers experienced a higher undertone and those 700 to 900 pounds were steady to weak with instances of $1 lower. The majority of consignments was thinner cattle off grass. The calves experienced a limited comparable weights with a slightly lower undertone was noted. The demand was good to very good and the quality was average to attractive. The slaughter cows were selling $3 to $4 lower. The bulls were mostly steady. The supply included 94% feeder cattle with 36% steers, 64% were heifers and 0% were bulls; 5% was slaughter cattle with 94% cows and 6% were bulls; and was 1% replacement cattle with 83% bred cows and 17% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 93%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 338 lbs., 187.50; 11 head, 455 lbs., 170.50; 18 head, 554 to 598 lbs., 156.50 to 157.50 (157.18); 14 head, 557 lbs., 146.00 fleshy; 15 head, 600 to 602 lbs., 144.00 to 145.00 (144.47); 276 head, 654 to 697 lbs., 144.25 to 149.50 (145.78); 121 head, 700 to 742 lbs., 138.75 to 146.75 (143.01); 216 head, 755 to 797 lbs., 138.50 to 145.00 (141.47); 7 head, 822 lbs., 133.50; 270 head, 864 to 888 lbs., 135.00 to 139.60 (137.04); 141 head, 922 to 936 lbs., 124.75 to 129.35 (128.71); 36 head, 1019 lbs., 122.25. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 20 head, 532 lbs., 146.00; 38 head, 630 lbs., 143.10,
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 39 head, 353 to 399 lbs., 155.00 to 170.00 (158.22); 11 head, 430 to 432 lbs., 157.50; 14 head, 459 to 479 lbs., 144.00; 53 head, 520 to 544 lbs., 139.00 to 144.75 (144.02); 6 head, 582 lbs., 144.00; 19 head, 568 to 577 lbs., 149.00 to 153.00 (151.72) thin fleshed; 226 head, 608 to 641 lbs., 140.00 to 144.10 (142.80); 86 head, 607 lbs., 151.00 thin fleshed; 195 head, 655 to 699 lbs., 133.50 to 143.50 (140.73); 223 head, 712 to 739 lbs., 128.10 to 134.50 (131.54); 719 head, 752 to 793 lbs., 125.00 to 132.10 (129.30); 204 head, 804 to 816 lbs., 125.00 to 128.75 (127.05); 179 head, 855 to 895 lbs., 126.00 to 127.25 (126.84); 12 head, 935 lbs., 119.50 fleshy; 3 head, 1001 lbs., 116.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 573 lbs., 136.50; 11 head, 658 to 690 lbs., 123.00 to 124.50 (123.80); 5 head, 742 lbs., 122.00; 67 head, 764 to 799 lbs., 123.25 to 125.00 (123.53); 13 head, 830 lbs., 121.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 537 lbs., 134.50.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Boner, 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 77 head, 1040 to 1475 lbs., 53.00 to 61.50 (56.67) average dressing; 7 head, 1467 to 1675 lbs., 54.50 to 63.00 (60.78) high; 31 head, 1035 to 1477 lbs., 49.50 to 53.00 (51.08) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 30 head, 1035 to 1430 lbs., 42.50 to 49.50 (47.38) average; 3 head, 953 lbs., 37.00 low. Bulls 1 to 2, 8 head, 1590 to 2200 lbs., 75.00 to 85.00 (82.33) average; 2 head, 1456 to 1885 lbs., 68.00 to 71.00 (69.69) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1505 lbs., 800.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 8 head, 1251 to 1361 lbs., 900.00 to 975.00 (927.16); over 5 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1387 lbs., 1000.00; over 8 years old, 1st to 2nd trimester, 9 head, 1040 to 1372 lbs., 560.00 to 725.00 (649.21).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/estimated weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 1035 lbs., 1050.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, over 5 years old, open, 3 head, 1618 lbs., 1075.00.
