Winter Livestock, Dodge City, Kansas, reported receipts of 1,774 head of cattle selling on Aug. 28, compared to 564 head on Aug. 21 and 1,622 head a year ago, according to the USD-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
In comparison to the previous week, there was not enough steers or heifers from the previous week for an accurate market test with a higher undertone noted. The demand was good and the quality was mostly average. The slaughter cows were selling $1 to $2 lower. The slaughter bulls were mostly steady. The supply included 86% feeder cattle with 67% steers and 33% were heifers; 8% was slaughter cattle with 84% cows and 16% were bulls; and 5% was replacement cattle with 98% bred cows and 2% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 89%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 42 head, 481 lbs., 168.50; 18 head, 542 lbs., 156.00; 11 head, 679 lbs., 136.00 fleshy; 19 head, 735 lbs., 143.50; 5 head, 741 lbs., 133.50 fleshy; 203 head, 767 to 787 lbs., 136.25 to 142.50 (139.34); 209 head, 811 to 846 lbs., 138.25 to 140.85 (139.27); 127 head, 850 to 896 lbs., 130.00 to 136.85 (131.83); 116 head, 904 to 917 lbs., 127.25 to 132.60 (131.70); 118 head, 1006 to 1012 lbs., 127.75 to 129.00 (128.27). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 14 head, 584 lbs., 140.50; 4 head, 602 lbs., 139.00; 5 head, 730 lbs., 137.00; 3 head, 873 lbs., 127.25.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 26 head, lbs., 165.00; 6 head, 511 lbs., 142.50; 14 head, 585 lbs., 142.25; 5 head, 611 lbs., 125.50 fleshy; 39 head, 668 to 688 lbs., 131.25 to 133.85 (133.64); 14 head, 699 lbs., 121.50 fleshy; 66 head, 713 to 738 lbs., 130.50 to 131.50 (130.85); 58 head, 778 lbs., 129.35; 161 head, 807 to 841 lbs., 124.00 to 129.25 (127.87); 21 head, 860 to 883 lbs., 122.50 to 125.50 (124.48). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 17 head, 518 to 538 lbs., 125.00 to 134.00 (127.18); 14 head, 645 lbs., 124.50.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 19 head, 1513 to 1795 lbs., 68.00 to 77.50 (70.22) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 23 head, 1015 to 1350 lbs., 55.00 to 65.50 (59.61) average; 36 head, 1075 to 1410 lbs., 64.25 to 68.50 (65.52) high; 7 head, 1030 to 1335 lbs., 50.00 to 55.50 (53.54) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 15 head, 890 to 1130 lbs., 46.00 to 56.50 (49.30) average. Bulls 1 to 2, 6 head, 1590 to 1770 lbs., 83.00 to 88.00 (85.29) average; 8 head, 1680 to 2180 lbs., 88.00 to 93.50 (90.96) high; 5 head, 1355 to 1862 lbs., 65.50 to 75.00 (72.87) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 6 head, 951 lbs., 1035.00; 2 to 8 years old, 1st to 2nd trimester, 14 head, 1049 to 1250 lbs., 950.00 to 960.00 (959.28); 5 to 8 yers old, 1st trimester, 21 head, 1121 to 1318 lbs., 960.00 to 1000.00 (985.73); over 5 years old, 1st to 2nd trimester, 28 head, 1088 to 1500 lbs., 825.00 to 975.00 (857.99); over 8 years old, 1st trimester, 16 head, 1053 to 1191 lbs., 610.00 to 750.00 (682.90).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with over 300 pounds calf, per family/estimated weight, over 5 years old, open, 2 head, 1827 lbs., 1435.00.
