Winter Livestock, Dodge City, Kansas, reported receipts of 1,846 head of cattle selling on Oct. 2, compared to 2,349 head on Sept. 25 and 1,926 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were limited in comparable weights and a higher undertone was noted. The feeder heifers weighing from 650 to 750 pounds were selling $3 to $4 lower with a lower undertone noted on other comparable weights. The majority of consignments was green cattle off grass. The calves were not enough of comparable weights for a market test and a higher undertone was noted, with the best demand for weaned calves with a vaccination program. Overall, the demand was good and the quality was average to attractive. The slaughter cows and bulls were in limited offerings and no test was available. The supply included 98% feeder cattle with 48% steers and 52% were heifers; 2% was slaughter cattle with 72% cows and 28% were bulls; 1% was replacement cattle with 71% bred cows and 29% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 75%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 42 head, 350 to 382 lbs., 190.00 to 193.00 (191.07); 16 head, 433 lbs., 182.50; 4 head, 430 lbs., 162.50 unweaned; 45 head, 512 to 523 lbs., 172.50 to 175.50 (174.62); 12 head, 517 lbs., 153.00 unweaned; 17 head, 585 lbs., 152.00; 13 head, 599 lbs., 142.00 fleshy; 22 head, 606 lbs., 155.00; 96 head, 689 to 698 lbs., 150.75 to 152.50 (152.00); 70 head, 748 lbs., 151.00; 9 head, 704 lbs., 140.50 fleshy; 214 head, 813 to 827 lbs., 146.10 to 148.00 (147.14); 65 head, 912 to 928 lbs., 131.25 to 137.25 (133.07); 6 head, 930 lbs., 122.00 fleshy; 45 head, 960 lbs., 126.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 490 lbs., 162.50; 7 head, 690 lbs., 138.25.
Feeder heifers:
Medium and large frame 1, 60 head, 328 to 341 l.bs., 190.00 to 199.00 (197.72); 10 head, 372 to 383 lbs., 181.00 to 185.00 (183.43); 29 head, 413 to 433 lbs., 160.00 to 169.00 (164.44); 13 head, 495 lbs., 158.00 158.00; 8 head, 470 lbs., 146.00 unweaned; 38 head, 502 to 517 lbs., 154.50 to 159.00 (155.43); 5 head, 517 lbs., 130.50 unweaned; 32 head, 573 to 591 lbs., 141.00 to 142.00 (141.55); 35 head, 602 to 636 lbs., 139.00 to 143.00 (142.56); 107 head, 652 to 699 lbs., 141.00 to 142.75 (142.24); 193 head, 707 to 742 lbs., 136.10 to 142.00 (138.93); 84 head, 766 to 782 lbs., 130.50 to 134.00 (133.34); 58 head, 813 lbs., 131.75; 70 head, 862 to 894 lbs., 118.75 to 121.75 (119.63). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 680 lbs., 133.00.
Slaughter cattle; Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 1132 to 1255 lbs., 55.50 to 62.50 (59.40) average dressing; 4 head, 1215 to 1472 lbs., 60.00 to 65.00 (62.28) high. Lean, 85 to 90%, 2 head, 950 lbs., 55.00 average; 3 head, 1026 lbs., 62.00 high. Bulls 1 to 2, 3 head, 1400 to 2045 lbs., 73.00 to 79.50 (77.42) average; 5 head, 1510 to 1915 lbs., 83.50 to 92.00 (86.70) high.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 3 head, 1075 to 1455 lbs., 850.00 to 975.00 (888.93); over 5 years old, 2nd to trimester, 7 head, 1315 to 1470 lbs., 725.00 to 830.00 (746.18).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/estimated weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 4 head, 1358 lbs., 1210.00.
