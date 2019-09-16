Compared to last week, cash bids for wheat and sorghum were mixed, corn and soybeans were lower, according to the Weekly National Grain Market Review, Sept. 6.
Ethanol production for week ending Aug. 30 totaled 1.013 million barrels per day, a 25,000-barrel decrease when compared to the week prior. Ethanol stocks were at 23.8 million barrels this week, an increase of .819 million barrels.
For the week ending Aug. 29, a decrease of 6.5 million bushels of corn export sales for 2018-19 and an increase of 16.4 million barrels for 2019-20 were reported, while an increase of 2.5 million bushels of soybean exports sales for 2018-19 and an increase of 29.0 million bushels for 2019-20 were tabulated.
Wheat export sales showed an increase of 11.5 million bushels for 2019-20 were included in the latest report.
Wheat was 10 3/4 cents lower to 15 cents higher. Corn was 1 cent to 21 cents lower. Sorghum was 20 cents lower to 34 cents higher. Soybeans were 7 to 17 cents lower.
In the futures close Sept. 10, Kansas City December wheat was $4.01 1/2 to $4.03 1/2, up 5 1/2 cents.
Terminal wheat bids Sept. 10, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $3.83 3/4 to $4.11 3/4, up 5 3/4 cents; Minneapolis, no quote; Portland, $5.70 to $5.80, unchanged; St. Louis, $4.84, down 7 cents.
Terminal corn bids Sept. 10, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $3.46 1/2 to $3.71 1/2, up 7 1/4 cents; Minneapolis, $3.19 1/2, up 7 1/4 cents; southern Iowa, $3.28 1/2 to $3.33 1/2, up 16 1/4 to 7 1/4 cents; Omaha, $3.62 to $3.66, up 11 to 12 cents.
Terminal soybean bids Sept. 10, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $7.97 to $8.32, up 14 1/4 cents; Minneapolis, $8.07, up 12 1/4 cents; southern Iowa, $8.09 to $8.17, up 10 1/4 cents; central Illinois processors, $8.30 to $8.57, up 15 1/4 to 4 1/4 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices Sept. 10, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $4.78 3/4 to $4.88 3/4, up 14 3/4 cents; 12% protein, $5.22 3/4 to $5.32 3/4, up 5 3/4 cents; 13% protein, $5.75 3/4 to $5.85 3/4, up 5 3/4 cents; 14% protein, $5.76 3/4 to $5.86 3/4, up 5 3/4 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was $3.65 3/4 to $3.72 1/2, up 3 1/2 to 4 3/4 cents.
