Compared to last week, cash bids for were mostly higher for wheat, corn and sorghum, while soybeans were lower according to USDA reported prices, Jan. 11.
For the week ending Jan. 6, an increase of 263,114 metric tons of corn inspected and weighed for export was reported while a decrease of 709,009 metric tons of soybeans were inspected and weighed. Wheat inspected and weighed for export showed an increase of 2,798 metric tons. Sorghum inspected and weighed for export reported an increase of 199,531 metric tons.
Ethanol production for the week ending Dec. 31, had a slight decrease at 1,048,000 barrels a day.
Wheat was up 13 1/2 cents to unchanged. Corn was up 1 1/4 cents. Sorghum was up 1 1/4 cents. Soybeans were down 23 1/2 to 24 1/2 cents.
In the futures close, Kansas City March 2022 wheat was $7.91 3/4.
Terminal wheat bids, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $8.06 3/4 to $8.19 3/4, up 13 1/2 cents; Minneapolis, unavailable; Portland, $10.20 to $11.25, unchanged; St. Louis, $8 1/4, up 8 1/4 cents.
Terminal corn bids, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $6.111 to $6.16, up 1 1/4 cents; Minneapolis, $5.61 to $5.92, up 1 1/4 to down 1 3/4 cents; southern Iowa, $5.73 to $5.89, up 1 1/4 cents; Omaha, $5.66 to $5.88, up 1 1/4 cents.
Terminal soybean bids, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $13.86 1/2 to $14.006 1/2, up 1 3/4 cents; Minneapolis, $13.36 1/2 to $13.51 1/2, up 1 3/4 cents; southern Iowa, $13.61 1/2 to $13.62 1/2, up 1 3/4 cents; central Illinois processors, $13.86 3/4 to $13.90 3/4, down 23 1/2 to 24 1/2 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices Jan. 4, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $10.71 3/4 to $10.81 3/4, up 13 1/2 cents; 12% protein, $11.26 3/4 to $11.36 3/4, up 8 1/2 cents; 13% protein, $11.26 3/4 to $11.36 3/4, up 8 1/2 cents; 14% protein, $11.26 3/4 to $11.36 3/4, up 8 1/2 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was unavailable.
