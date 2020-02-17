Compared to last week, cash bids for wheat and corn was mixed; sorghum was steady and soybeans were higher, according to the National Grain Market Review, Feb. 7.
For the week ending Jan. 30, an increase of 49.1 million bushels of corn export sales for 2019-20 were reported while an increase of 25.9 million bushels of soybean exports sales for 2019-20 were formulated. Wheat export sales showed an increase of 12.4 million bushels for 2019-20 were reported.
Ethanol production for the week ending Jan. 31, reported an increase of 52,000 barrels per day to 1.081 million barrels a day. Ethanol stocks decreased .77 million barrels at 23.5 million barrels.
Wheat was 4 cents lower to 5 cents higher. Corn was 3 1/4 cents lower to 4 3/4 cents higher. Sorghum was unchanged. Soybeans were 4 3/4 cents to 17 3/4 cents higher.
In the futures close Feb. 11, Kansas City March wheat was $4.68 1/4, down 4 1/4 cents.
Terminal wheat bids Feb. 11, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $4.63 1/4 to $4.78 1/4, down 4 1/4 cents; Minneapolis, no quote; Portland, $6.20 to $6.25, unchanged to down 10 cents; St. Louis, $6.07, down 10 cents.
Terminal corn bids Feb. 11, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $3.92 3/4 to $3.94 3/4, down 2 cents; Minneapolis, $3.49 3/4, down 2 cents; southern Iowa, $3.61 3/4 to $3.74 3/4, unchanged to down 2 cents; Omaha, $3.76 to $3.82, down 2 cents.
Terminal soybean bids Feb. 11, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $8.74 3/4 to $8.94 3/4, up 1/2 cent; Minneapolis, $8.39 3/4, up 1/2 cent; southern Iowa, $8.54 3/4 to $8.66 3/4, up 1/2 cent; central Illinois processors, $8.84 3/4 to $8.99 3/4, up 1/2 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices Feb. 11, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $5.48 1/4 to $5.58 1/4, down 4 1/4 cents; 12% protein, $5.98 1/4 to $6.08 1/4, down 4 1/4 cents; 13% protein, $6.53 1/4 to $6.63 1/4, down 4 1/4 cents; 14% protein, $6.53 1/4 to $6.63 1/4, down 29 1/4 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was $4.03 to $4.07, down 1 to 1/2 cents.
