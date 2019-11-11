Compared to last week, cash bids for wheat and corn were mixed, sorghum higher, and soybeans lower, according to the Weekly National Grain Market Review, Nov. 1.
Ethanol production for week ending Oct. 25 totaled 1.004 million barrels per day, an increase of 8,000 barrels when compared to the week prior. Ethanol stocks were at 21.1 million barrels this week, a decrease of .265 million barrels.
For the week ending Oct. 24, an increase of 21.6 million bushels of corn export sales for 2019-20 were reported while an increase of 34.7 million bushels of soybean exports sales for 2019-20 were tabulated. Wheat export sales showed an increase of 18.1 million bushels for 2019-20 were reported.
Wheat was 8 cents lower to 33 1/4 cents higher. Corn was 3 cents lower to 14 1/4 cents higher. Sorghum was 6 to 15 cents higher. Soybeans were 23 1/2 cents lower to 1 1/2 cents higher.
In the futures close Nov. 5, Kansas City December wheat was $4.28 to $4.29 1/2, up 6 1/2 cents.
Terminal wheat bids, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $4.23 1/2 to $4.38 1/2, up 5 1/2 cents; Minneapolis, no quotes; Portland, $5.95 to $6.08, unchanged; St. Louis, $5.40, up 36 cents.
Terminal corn bids Nov. 5, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $3.76 3/4 to $3.87 3/4, down 1 1/2 cents; Minneapolis, $8.79 3/4 $8.94 1/4, down 3 3/4 cents; southern Iowa, $3.68 3/4 to $3.74 3/4, down 2 1/2 to 1/2 cent; Omaha, $3.64 to $3.66, down 1 to 2 cents.
Terminal soybean bids Nov. 5, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $8.79 1/4 to $8.94 1/4, down 3 3/4 cents; Minneapolis, $8.92 1/4, down 2 3/4 to 3 3/4 cents; southern Iowa, $9.15 1/4, down 2 3/4 to 3 3/4 cents; central Illinois processors, $9.14 1/4 to $9.29 1/4, up 5 1/4 to down 3 3/4 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices Nov. 5, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $5.43 1/2 to $5.53 1/2, up 13 1/2 cents; 12% protein, $5.68 1/2 to $5.78 1/2, up 5 1/2 cents; 13% protein, $6.33 1/2 to $6.43 1/2, up 5 1/2 cents; 14% protein, $6.33 1/2 to $6.43 1/2, up 5 1/2 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable.
U.S. No. 2 white corn was unavailable.
