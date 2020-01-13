Compared to last week, cash bids for wheat was mostly higher, while corn, sorghum and soybeans were higher, according to the Weekly National Grain Market Review, Jan. 3.
For the week ending Dec. 26, 2019, an increase of 20.9 million bushels of corn export sales for 2019-20 were reported while an increase of 12.1 million bushels of soybean exports sales for 2019-20 were tabulated. Wheat export sales showed an increase of 11.5 million bushels for 2019-20 were reported.
Wheat was 9 cents lower to 25 cents higher. Corn was 3 cents higher to 11 cents higher. Sorghum was 5 cents to 6 cents higher. Soybeans were 5 1/2 cents to 13 1/2 cents higher.
In the futures close Jan. 7, Kansas City March wheat was $4.72 1/4 to $4.75 1/2, down 1 3/4 cents.
Terminal wheat bids Jan. 7, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $4.65 to $4.85, down 2 1/4 cents; Minneapolis, no quote; Portland, $6.10 to $6.12, unchanged to down 3 cents; St. Louis, $6.18, down 5 cents.
Terminal corn bids Jan. 7, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $3.89 1/2 to $3.94 1/2, down 1/4 cent; Minneapolis, $3.54 1/2, up 3/4 cent; southern Iowa, $3.61 1/2 to $3.63 1/2, down 1/4 cent; Omaha, $3.75 to $3.87, up 2 cents to unchanged.
Terminal soybean bids Jan. 7, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $9.16 to $9.39, down 3/4 cent; Minneapolis, $8.95, up 7 1/4 cents; southern Iowa, $9.10 to $9.13, down 3/4 cent; central Illinois processors, $9.44 to $9.57, up 1 1/4 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices Jan. 7, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $5.71 to $5.81, down 2 1/4 cents; 12% protein, $6.20 to $6.30, down 2 1/4 cents; 13% protein, $6.81 to $6.91, down 2 1/4 cents; 14% protein, $6.85 to $6.95, down 2 1/4 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was unavailable.
