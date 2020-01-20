Compared to last week, cash bids for wheat was mixed, while corn, sorghum and soybeans were lower, according to the Weekly National Grain Market Review, Jan. 10.
For the week ending Jan. 2, an increase of 6.4 million bushels of corn export sales for 2019-20 were reported while an increase of 13.1 million bushels of soybean exports sales for 2019-20 were tabulated. Wheat export sales showed an increase of 3.0 million bushels for 2019-20 were reported.
Ethanol production for the week ending Jan. 3, reported a decrease of 4,000 barrels per day to 1.062 million barrels a day. Ethanol stocks increased 1.4 million barrels at 22.5 million barrels.
Wheat was 16 1/4 cents lower to 8 3/4 cents higher. Corn was 7 cents to 11 1/4 cents lower. Sorghum was 6 cents to 15 cents lower. Soybeans were 7 3/4 cents to 12 3/4 cents lower.
In the futures close Jan. 14, Kansas City March wheat was $4.98 1/4 to $4.96 1/4, up 3 1/2 cents.
Terminal wheat bids Jan. 14, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $4.87 to $5.07, up 4 1/4 cents; Minneapolis, no quotes; Portland, $6.10 to $6.22, unchanged; St. Louis, $6.36, up 6 cents.
Terminal corn bids Jan. 14, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $3.94 to $3.99, down 1/2 cent; Minneapolis, $3.59, down 1/2 cent; southern Iowa, $3.67, down 1/2 cent; Omaha, $3.79 to $3.89, down 1 cent.
Terminal soybean bids Jan. 14, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $9.09 1/4 to $9.37 1/4, unchanged; Minneapolis, $9.02 1/4, unchanged; southern Iowa, $9.08 1/4 to $9.11 1/4, unchanged; central Illinois processors, $9.42 1/4 to $9.50 1/4, unchanged.
Kansas City wheat prices Jan. 14, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $5.82 to $5.92, up 4 1/4 cents; 12% protein, $6.42 to $6.52, up 4 1/4 cents; 13% protein, $6.97 to $7.07, up 4 1/4 cents; 14% protein, $7.07 to $7.17, up 4 1/4 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was $4.13 1/4 to $4.15 1/2, up 2 3/4 to 1 cent.
