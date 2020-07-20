Compared to last week, cash bids for wheat were higher, while corn, sorghum and soybeans were lower according to USDA reported prices, July 14.
For the week ending July 9, a decrease of 131,712 metric tons of corn inspected and weighed for export was reported while an decrease of 77,324 metric tons of soybeans were inspected and weighed. Wheat inspected and weighed for export showed a increase of 249,915 metric tons. Sorghum inspected and weighed for export reported an increase of 12,900 metric tons.
Ethanol production for the week ending July 3, reported a slight increase at 914,000 barrels a day.
Wheat was 11 to 21 cents higher. Corn was 16 to 17 cents lower. Sorghum was 31 to 32 cents lower. Soybeans were about 18 cents lower.
In the futures close, Kansas City July wheat was $4.38 1/4, down 2 1/4 cents.
Terminal wheat bids July 14, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $4.57 1/4 to $4.67 1/4, down 6 3/4 cents; Minneapolis, no quote; Portland, $5.78 to $5.85, unchanged to up 5 cents; St. Louis, $5.36 to $5.41, up 1 to 6 cents.
Terminal corn bids July 14, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $3.26 to $3.28, down 2 3/4 cents; Minneapolis, $3.08, down 2 3/4 cents; southern Iowa, $3.26 to $3.30, down 2 3/4 cents; Omaha, $3.06 to $3.11, down 3 to 1 cents.
Terminal soybean bids July 14, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $8.46 to $8.73, up 4 cents; Minneapolis, $8.63, up 4 cents; southern Iowa, $8.78 to $8.84, up 4 to 5 cents; central Illinois processors, $8.70 to $8.39, up 1 to 3 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices July 14, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $5.27 1/4 to $5.37 1/4, down 1 3/4 cents; 12% protein, $5.47 1/4 to $5.57 1/4, down 6 3/4 cents; 13% protein, $5.62 3/4 to $5.72 1/4, down 16 3/4 cents; 14% protein, $5.62 1/4 to $5.72 1/4, down 16 3/4 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was $3.47 3/4 to $3.54, down 10 1/2 to 19 1/2.
