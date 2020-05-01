Ozarks Regional Stockyards, West Plains, Missouri, reported receipts of 2,941 head of feeder cattle selling on April 28, compared to 2,319 head on Aprl 21 and 2,633 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Mrket News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steer calves weighing under 450 pounds were trading $3 to $6 higher while heavier weights were unevenly steady. The heifer calves were steady to $4 higher with some pee-wee weights selling $10 higher. The demand was good on a moderate supply. A bullish Cattle on Feed report, with inventories down 5%, placements down 23% and marketings up 13%, was negated by slower chain speeds and closed processing facilities. The fat cattle cash prices continue to trend downward as record prices are being set for box beef cutout values, with Choice and Select cuts 71.00 per hundredweight higher than a week ago. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 57% steers, 39% was heifers and 4% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 39%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 21 head, 300 to 343 lbs., 177.50 to 197.00 (186.14); 46 head, 358 to 398 lbs., 165.00 to 180.00 (175.23); 75 head, 400 to 449 lbs., 160.00 to 179.00 (168.77); 54 head, 450 to 499 lbs., 157.00 to 166.00 (159.98); 130 head, 500 to 539 lbs., 149.00 to 165.00 (156.25); 130 head, 556 to 599 lbs., 142.00 to 155.00 (147.85); 47 head, 602 to 625 lbs., 135.00 to 149.00 (140.70); 127 head, 650 to 697 lbs., 131.00 to 142.00 (137.29); 121 head, 700 to 723 lbs., 127.00 to 139.00 (132.59); 29 head, 784 to 794 lbs., 123.00 to 127.00 (125.19); 32 head, 827 to 839 lbs., 117.00 to 120.00 (119.15) Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 18 head, 300 to 348 lbs., 157.50 to 175.00 (165.99); 10 head, 365 to 398 lbs., 152.50 to 165.00 (157.26); 23 head, 405 to 445 lbs., 140.00 to 158.00 (153.10); 87 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 137.50 to 157.50 (150.47); 78 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 132.50 to 149.00 (143.25); 39 head, 558 to 598 lbs., 125.00 to 141.00 (134.96); 36 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 121.00 to 133.00 (127.75); 55 head, 660 to 695 lbs., 115.00 to 130.00 (126.58); 5 head, 665 lbs., 110.00 fleshy; 18 head, 705 to 742 lbs., 110.00 to 124.00 (118.78); 17 head, 758 to 793 lbs., 108.00 to 116.00 (111.04); 21 head, 810 to 838 lbs., 95.00 to 112.00 (105.21); 168 head, 851 to 896 lbs., 102.00 to 107.00 (105.74); 9 head, 1037 lbs., 94.00; 6 head, 1593 lbs., 132.50. Medium and large frame 2, 10 head, 400 to 429 lbs., 120.00 to 142.50 (140.39); 6 head, 460 to 498 lbs., 117.50 to 135.00 (126.80); 9 head, 555 to 592 lbs., 117.50 to 126.00 (120.67); 5 head, 600 to 640 lbs., 116.00 to 120.00 (117.66); 5 head, 670 to 680 lbs., 110.00 to 119.00 (113.57). Large frame 1, 5 head, 424 lbs., 169.00; 6 head, 533 lbs., 146.00; 12 head, 564 lbs., 145.00; 5 head, 660 lbs., 134.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 473 to 480 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (143.31); 10 head, 665 to 692 lbs., 119.00 to 124.00 (120.54). Large frame 2, 6 head, 565 lbs., 125.00.Medium frame 1, 8 head, 257 lbs., 201.00; 7 head, 311 lbs., 192.50; 6 head, 488 lbs., 156.00; 6 head, 577 lbs., 141.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 14 head, 401 lbs., 145.00; 5 head, 530 lbs., 138.00; 5 head, 643 lbs., 128.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 33 head, 300 to 343 lbs., 147.50 to 167.50 (155.00); 61 head, 352 to 398 lbs., 140.00 to 152.50 (143.93); 78 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 135.00 to 150.00 (139.88); 57 head, 453 to 488 lbs., 130.00 to 143.00 (135.98); 103 head, 500 to 532 lbs., 124.00 to 136.00 (128.21); 100 head, 552 to 580 lbs., 121.00 to 133.00 (127.37); 14 head, 605 to 613 lbs., 119.00 to 125.00 (120.42); 63 head, 651 to 669 lbs., 116.00 to 121.50 (120.65); 49 head, 680 lbs., 126.00 replacement; 25 head, 700 to 728 lbs., 113.00 to 117.00 (114.88); 19 head, 761 lbs., 106.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 15 head, 315 to 347 lbs., 137.50 to 145.00 (143.57); 29 head, 360 to 395 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (135.57); 42 head, 400 to 449 lbs., 125.00 to 132.50 (131.53); 68 head, 454 to 496 lbs., 115.00 to 130.00 (126.29); 33 head, 500 to 546 lbs., 117.50 to 127.50 (123.85); 54 head, 550 to 593 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (116.97); 33 head, 618 to 638 lbs., 100.00 to 115.00 (111.36); 25 head, 650 to 690 lbs., 95.00 to 117.00 (102.92); 22 head, 703 to 744 lbs., 93.00 to 105.00 (97.69); 16 head, 900 to 949 lbs., 75.00 to 95.00 (85.67). Medium and large frame 2, 10 head, 538 lbs., 100.00; 5 head, 584 to 585 lbs., 85.00 to 107.50 (102.99); 8 head, 605 to 620 lbs., 90.00 to 100.00 (98.72). Large frame 1, 5 head, 417 lbs., 145.00; 16 head, 500 to 537 lbs., 128.00 to 133.00 (130.14); 5 head, 566 lbs., 120.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 12 head 535 to 536 lbs., 107.50 to 125.00 (123.54); 5 head, 625 to 640 lbs., 97.00 to 100.00 (98.18); 8 head, 657 to 694 lbs., 97.00 to 105.00 (99.90). Medium frame 1, 9 head, 306 lbs., 161.00; 15 head, 388 to 389 lbs., 142.50 to 145.00 (143.83). Medium frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 597 lbs., 110.00; 5 head, 628 lbs., 110.00; 5 head, 670 lbs., 98.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 17 head, 404 to 446 lbs., 142.50 to 157.00 (146.61); 7 head, 490 to 499 lbs., 140.00 to 143.00 (140.42); 29 head, 506 to 546 lbs., 130.00 to 144.00 (139.89); 6 head, 550 lbs., 139.00; 17 head, 600 to 639 lbs., 119.00 to 128.00 (122.93). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 346 lbs., 140.00; 5 head, 428 lbs., 135.00; 5 head, 455 to 460 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (126.99); 5 head, 615 to 625 lbs., 115.00 to 120.00 (116.98); 9 head, 768 to 795 lbs., 99.00 to 103.00 (102.54); 5 head, 802 to 830 lbs., 85.00 to 95.00 (89.75).
