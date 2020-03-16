Ozarks Regional Stockyards, West Plains, Missouri, reported receipts of 2,469 head of feeder cattle selling on March 10, compared to 2,028 head on March 3 and 5,004 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steer calves weighing under 600 pounds were trading $3 to $6 higher with heavier weights steady to $5 lower. The heifer calves weighing under 600 pounds were steady to $3 higher with heavier weights not well tested. The demand was light early but improved throughout the day as the futures board showed positive gains. The supply of calves was moderate while the supply of feeders and yearlings was light with only 23% of the offering weighing over 600 pounds. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 54% steers, 41% were heifers and 4% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 23%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 262 to 293 lbs., 192.50 to 205.00 (196.70); 22 head, 305 to 348 lbs., 180.00 to 197.50 (188.12); 70 head, 358 to 395 lbs., 175.00 to 190.00 (184.91); 60 head, 402 to 448 lbs., 175.00 to 190.00 (184.91); 219 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 170.00 to 190.00 (178.37); 153 head, 505 to 532 lbs., 161.00 to 178.00 (171.88); 79 head, 550 to 595 lbs.,157.50 to 173.00 (153.92); 62 head, 600 to 647 lbs., 141.50 to 159.00 (145.04); 64 head, 653 to 699 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (139.84); 41 head, 724 to 748 lbs., 134.00 to 139.00 (136.52). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 15 head, 250 to 295 lbs., 170.00 to 177.50 (174.84); 9 head, 312 to 346 lbs., 167.50 to 172.50 (169.89); 22 head, 365 to 395 lbs., 157.50 to 172.50 (165.10); 30 head, 406 to 442 lbs., 160.00 to 170.00 (165.53); 29 head, 455 to 499 lbs., 153.00 to 168.00 (157.29); 23 head, 509 to 547 lbs., 144.00 to 159.00 (151.82); 31 head, 555 to 597 lbs., 138.00 to 153.00 (146.73); 30 head, 605 to 648 lbs., 120.00 to 139.00 (129.90); 33 head, 652 to 680 lbs., 120.00 to 132.50 (125.30); 10 head, 710 to 732 lbs.,122.50 to 132.00 (125.97); 11 head, 770 to 795 lbs., 115.00 to 119.00 (118.63); 5 head, 825 to 845 lbs., 106.00 to 116.00 (111.60). Medium and large frame 2, 9 head, 363 to 394 lbs., 142.50 to 152.50 (145.67); 21 head, 450 to 489 lbs., 123.00 to 150.00 (139.43); 5 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (121.53); 5 head, 624 lbs., 117.50; 6 head, 738 to 746 lbs., 108.00 to 114.00 (112.01). Large frame 1,5 head, 455 lbs., 187.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 560 lbs., 156.00; 10 head, 631 lbs., 133.00; 5 head, 710 lbs., 132.00. Medium frame 1, 5 head, 346 lbs., 177.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 10 head, 262 to 292 lbs., 177.50 to 195.00 (186.96); 26 head, 318 to 347 lbs., 155.00 to 170.00 (158.96); 42 head, 355 to 392 lbs., 150.00 to 160.00 (156.28); 84 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 142.00 to 155.00 (147.82); 85 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 137.50 to 148.00 (141.64); 65 head, 502 to 542 lbs., 136.00 to 147.50 (140.36); 85 head, 553 to 566 lbs., 132.00 to 142.00 (135.29); 8 head, 597 lbs., 128.00; 28 head, 621 to 649 lbs., 125.00 to 132.00 (129.27); 9 head, 663 lbs., 124.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 251 lbs., 140.00 to 152.50 (145.56); 23 head, 300 to 347 lbs., 130.00 to 152.50 (142.37); 20 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 132.50 to 150.00 (143.91); 9 head, 410 to 442 lbs., 125.00 to 139.00 (134.75); 46 head, 454 to 495 lbs., 120.00 to 134.00 (126.33); 40 head, 505 to 540 lbs., 120.00 to 132.50 (127.90); 42 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 114.00 to 131.00 (125.05); 14 head, 618 to 645 lbs., 110.00 to 122.00 (119.59); 27 head, 702 to 738 lbs., 109.00 to 117.00 (112.72); 12 head, 750 to 775 lbs., 110.00 to 115.00 (113.35); 8 head, 820 to 836 lbs., 97.50 to 104.00 (98.30); 6 head, 858 lbs., 95.00; 9 head, 954 lbs., 100.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 325 to 345 lbs., 110.00 to 127.50 (117.17); 13 head, 502 to 545 lbs., 101.00 to 115.00 (104.74); 26 head, 572 to 590 lbs., 95.00 to 114.00 (108.58); 6 head, 621 to 630 lbs., 103.00 to 107.50 (106.74); 13 head, 650 to 686 lbs., 97.50 to 108.50 (105.21). Large frame 1, 6 head 475 lbs., 144.00; 5 head, 526 lbs., 137.00; 24 head, 655 lbs., 124.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 544 lbs., 126.00; 12 head, 590 lbs., 127.0s., 30; 6 head 742 lbs., 113.00. Medium frame 1, 5 head, 358 lbs., 150.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 345 lbs., 165.00; 7 head, 423 to 430 lbs., 162.50 to 165.00 (162.86); 7 head, 460 to 475 lbs., 137.50 to 155.00 (147.87); 17 head, 508 to 547 lbs., 136.00 to 158.00 (148.24); 6 head, 558 to 570 lbs., 136.00 to 155.00 (148.47); 7 head, 615 to 618 lbs., 130.00 to 133.00 (131.28). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 470 to 472 lbs., 117.50 to 130.00 (128.22); 18 head, 552 to 571 lbs., 112.50 to 135.00 (129.83); 6 head, 661 to 670 lbs., 107.50 to 115.00 (113.07); 5 head, 755 to 795 lbs., 90.00 to 106.00 (96.20); 5 head, 870 to 883 lbs., 93.00 to 102.50 (96.77).
