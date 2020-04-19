Ozarks Regional Stockyards, West Plains, Missouri, reported receipts of 1,484 head of feeder cattle selling on April 14, compared to 1,756 head on April 7 and 2,716 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steer calves weighing under 700 pounds were trading steady to $5 higher with spots of $7 higher. Heavier weight steers were not well tested. The heifer calves weighing under 550 pounds were traded steady to $3 higher with too few heavier weights last week for an adequate comparison; however, undertones were steady. The demand was good on a light supply. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 46% steers, 50% as heifers and 4% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 28%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 305 to 335 lbs., 184.00 to 191.00 (186.70); 8 head, 360 to 388 lbs., 170.00 to 178.00 (174.75); 39 head, 404 to 442 lbs., 170.00 to 180.00 (174.55); 32 head, 450 to 493 lbs., 159.00 to 170.00 (164.18); 110 head, 502 to 548 lbs., 149.00 to 165.00 (159.54); 47 head, 565 to 599 lbs., 144.00 to 159.00 (150.84); 62 head, 605 to 649 lbs., 139.00 to 149.00 (143.63); 52 head, 660 to 699 lbs., 133.00 to 144.00 (138.03); 34 head, 705 to 733 lbs., 119.00 to 127.50 (122.12); 9 head, 837 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 23 head, 302 to 348 lbs., 160.00 to 172.00 (168.19); 14 head, 369 to 398 lbs., 140.00 to 162.00 (154.12); 24 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 150.00 to 169.00 (161.44); 23 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 142.50 to 158.00 (151.52); 5 head, 525 to 545 lbs., 136.00 to 146.00 (142.19); 21 head, 555 to 591 lbs., 126.00 to 140.00 (134.84); 36 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 120.00 to 138.00 (129.76); 13 head, 678 to 690 lbs., 119.00 to 130.00 (124.70); 13 head, 700 to 737 lbs., 100.00 to 110.00 (108.53); 8 head, 888 lbs., 95.00 to 103.00 (98.00). Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 423 to 440 lbs., 125.00 to 139.00 (130.56); 5 head, 450 to 475 lbs., 120.00 to 135.00 (131.01); 5 head, 620 to 640 lbs., 100.00 to 115.00 (106.11); 7 head, 674 lbs., 113.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 430 lbs., 150.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 15 head, 300 to 340 lbs., 143.00 to 157.50 (147.27); 53 head, 355 to 393 lbs., 137.00 to 147.00 (143.91); 77 head, 403 to 448 lbs., 135.00 to 150.00 (139.64); 108 head, 453 to 494 lbs., 130.00 to 143.00 (134.97); 42 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 130.00 to 136.00 (132.21); 107 head, 555 to 584 lbs., 121.00 to 130.00 (125.29); 56 head, 602 to 647 lbs., 118.25 to 130.00 (122.75); 20 head, 660 lbs., 117.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 328 to 345 lbs., 135.00 to 138.00 (136.76); 13 head, 376 to 395 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (132.64); 6 head, 433 lbs., 130.00; 9 head, 450 to 482 lbs., 122.50 to 128.00 (124.72); 29 head, 482 lbs., 134.00 thin fleshed; 45 head, 510 to 549 lbs., 115.00 to 127.00 (121.10); 37 head, 562 to 578 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (115.90); 19 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 110.00 to 115.00 (113.64); 18 head, 678 to 693 lbs., 100.00 to 105.00 (102.28); 12 head, 716 to 740 lbs., 93.00 to 105.00 (100.42). Large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 575 to 582lbs., 112.50 to 119.00 (116.38).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 370 to 380 lbs., 140.00 to 166.00 (155.43); 16 head, 459 to 463 lbs., 148.00 to 153.00 (151.50); 8 head, 558 to 574 lbs., 125.00 to 138.00 (133.21). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 505 to 548 lbs., 127.00 to 132.00 (128.90); 6 head, 550 to 592 lbs., 121.00 to 130.00 (126.43); 5 head, 620 to 623 lbs., 107.00 to 116.00 (110.59); 5 head, 670 to 695 lbs., 95.00 to 114.00 (106.23); 9 head, 826 lbs., 71.00.
