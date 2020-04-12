Ozarks Regional Stockyards, West Plains, Missouri, reported receipts of 1,756 head of feeder cattle selling on April 7, comapred to 1,504 head on March 31 and 3,146 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steer calves weighing under 500 pounds were steady to $5 lower with heavier weights selling $7 to $10 lower. The heifer calves were trading $4 to $8 lower. The demand was moderate on a light supply with the live cattle and feeder cattle futures both up the limit and there was some optimism in the cash market; however, given the boards volatility, marketing decisions are still a challenge. The supply includef 100% feeder cattle with 57% steers, 40% was heifers and 3% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 18%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 348 lbs., 171.00; 42 head, 351 to 395 lbs., 165.00 to 176.00 (169.41); 95 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 168.00 to 177.00 (172.82); 98 head, 454 to 498 lbs., 158.00 to 173.00 (164.49); 142 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 150.00 to 158.00 (154.44); 97 head, 551 to 598 lbs., 140.00 to 157.00 (146.04); 41 head, 611 to 639 lbs., 136.00 to 156.00 (141.92); 68 head, 650 to 692 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (130.34); 5 head, 712 lbs., 122.00; 19 head, 903 lbs., 99.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 315 to 340 lbs., 155.00 to 160.00 (158.98); 43 head, 355 to 390 lbs., 148.00 to 162.50 (158.27); 12 head, 423 to 445 lbs., 147.00 to 160.00 (151.24); 71 head, 465 to 496 lbs., 149.00 to 156.00 (151.75); 33 head, 515 to 549 lbs., 135.00 to 150.00 (142.76); 24 head, 555 to 582 lbs., 119.00 to 137.00 (129.92); 18 head, 600 to 633 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (131.07); 9 head, 658 to 675 lbs., 116.00 to 126.00 (120.67); 7 head, 730 to 732 lbs., 100.00 to 117.50 (107.51); 13 head, 812 to 833 lbs., 90.00 to 105.00 (97.87); 28 head, 854 to 892 lbs., 94.00 to 98.00 (96.01); 7 head, 1087 lbs., 88.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 360 to 378 lbs., 135.00 to 139.00 (137.45); 8 head, 435 to 443 lbs., 120.00 to 141.00 (127.96); 6 head, 462 to 492 lbs., 134.00 to 137.50 (135.69); 9 head, 584 lbs., 120.00; 5 head, 680 lbs., 119.00. Medium frame 1, 5 head, 322 lbs., 158.00; 5 head, 406 lbs., 163.00. Medium frame 2, 10 head, 358 to 366 lbs., 135.00 to 136.00 (135.70).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 12 head, 312 to 342 lbs., 142.00 to 150.00 (145.94); 76 head, 350 to 398 lbs., 135.00 to 147.50 (141.19); 79 head, 403 to 447 lbs., 131.00 to 147.00 (138.09); 88 head, 450 to 491 lbs., 131.00 to 138.00 (134.88); 111 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 127.00 to 136.00 (130.15); 19 head, 565 to 590 lbs., 124.00 to 133.00 (130.01); 9 head, 601 lbs., 124.00; 7 head, 654 lbs., 119.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 304 to 344 lbs., 137.00 to 140.00 (138.59); 9 head, 350 to 375 lbs., 135.00 to 137.50 (135.87); 7 head, 400 to 428 lbs., 120.00 to 129.00 (125.05); 66 head, 460 to 497 lbs., 115.00 to 127.50 (123.72); 38 head, 507 to 549 lbs.,, 110.00 to 124.00 (118.95); 21 head, 551 to 597 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (116.68); 18 head, 602 to 636 lbs., 100.00 to 115.00 (107.05); 16 head, 660 to 690 lbs., 95.00 to 110.00 (106.84); 10 head, 710 to 745 lbs., 89.00 to 102.00 (98.52); 5 head, 825 lbs., 98.00. Medium and large frame 2, 12 head, 400 to 423 lbs., 102.50 to 115.00 (109.44). Large frame 1, 5 head, 435 lbs., 138.00; 11 head, 584 lbs., 121.00. Medium frame 1, 5 head, 383 lbs., 132.50. Medium frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 538 lbs., 120.00. Small and medium frame 2 to 3, 9 head, 397 lbs., 47.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 21 head, 461 to 470 lbs., 135.00 to 155.00 (142.65); 10 head, 510 to 548 lbs., 140.00 to 144.00 (142.07); 5 head, 602 lbs., 127.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 521 lbs., 130.00; 5 head, 588 lbs., 124.00; 7 head, 606 lbs., 90.00.
