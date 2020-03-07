Ozarks Regional Stockyards, West Plains, Missouri, reported receipts of 2,028 head of feeder cattle selling on March 3, compared to 2,837 head on Feb. 25 and 2,298 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Market News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steer calves weighing nder 500 pounds were trading $5 to $8 higher with heavier weights selling $2 to $3 higher. The heifer calves weighing 450 to 799 pounds were trading $2 to $3 higher with other weights not well tested. The demand was good on a light supply. Uncertainty on Wall Street and the CME is causing buyers to be cautious and keeping many producers at home. The steers averaged 547 pounds at $151.78 per hundredweight while heifers averaged 552 pounds at $129.60 per hundredweight. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 52% steers, 46% were heifers and 2% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 36%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 354 to 379 lbs., 180.00 to 192.50 (183.51); 69 head, 402 to 433 lbs., 176.00 to 191.00 (185.72); 95 head, 450 to 497 lbs., 170.00 to 180.00 (176.98); 35 head, 510 to 548 lbs., 164.00 to 170.00 (165.54); 71 head, 552 to 589 lbs., 154.00 to 170.00 (160.61); 53 head, 605 to 648 lbs., 146.00 to 160.00 (150.33); 8 head, 627 lbs., 167.00 thin fleshed; 30 head, 650 to 676 lbs., 138.00 to 144.00 (140.92); 73 head, 700 to 729 lbs., 134.00 to 142.00 (137.14); 38 head, 824 to 828 lbs., 126.00 to 127.00 (126.21); 5 head, 861 lbs., 124.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 20 head, 315 to 345 lbs., 172.50 to 187.00 (176.53); 42 head, 360 to 396 lbs., 167.50 to 175.00 (172.98); 28 head, 402 to 442 lbs., 157.50 to 172.50 (167.08); 80 head, 450 to 499 lbs., 150.00 to 166.00 (157.81); 67 head, 500 to 543 lbs., 144.00 to 161.00 (153.34); 5 head, 560 to 565 lbs., 139.00 to 152.50 (147.78); 41 head, 610 to 649 lbs., 130.00 to 141.00 (136.81); 15 head, 658 to 695 lbs., 125.00 to 136.00 (130.75); 17 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 123.00 to 131.00 (126.58); 6 head, 760 to 762 lbs., 118.00 to 125.00 (120.16); 6 head, 810 to 834 lbs., 118.00 to 124.00 (119.96). Medium and large frame 2, 8 head, 301 to 327 lbs., 152.50 to 165.00 (160.07); 12 head, 355 to 382 lbs., 142.50 to 152.50 (147.47); 11 head, 405 to 430 lbs., 135.00 to 152.50 (141.72); 12 head, 482 to 495 lbs., 125.00 to 145.00 (141.39); 5 head, 590 to 596 lbs., 110.00 to 133.00 (128.44); 6 head, 615 to 630 lbs., 112.50 to 127.00 (121.19); 11 head, 654 lbs., 125.00. Large frame 1, 8 head, 516 to 540 lbs., 160.00 to 162.50 (160.32); 5 head, 625 lbs., 142.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 415 to 447 lbs., 155.00 to 167.50 (159.28); 5 head, 463 lbs., 150.00; 5 head, 511 lbs., 157.50; 5 head, 570 to 592 lbs., 139.00 to 140.00 (139.41); 5 head, 630 to 642 lbs., 131.00 to 133.00 (132.40); 7 head, 686 lbs., 134.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 515 to 540 lbs., 133.00 to 153.00 (137.10).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 10 head, 350 to 384 lbs., 150.00 to 158.00 (150.74); 18 head, 402 to 447 lbs., 145.00 to 148.00 (146.32); 88 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 140.00 to 154.00 (146.11); 36 head, 503 to 545 lbs., 136.00 to 150.00 (139.78); 42 head, 562 to 596 lbs., 133.00 to 143.00 (135.89); 81 head, 605 to 627 lbs., 133.00 to 138.00 (135.62); 19 head, 657 to 659 lbs., 127.00 to 130.00 (128.11); 23 head, 724 to 725 lbs., 121.00 to 122.00 (121.17); 70 head, 754 to 757 lbs., 119.50 to 123.00 (120.17). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 310 to 347 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (138.73); 53 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 130.00 to 141.00 (135.34); 26 head, 415 to 448 lbs., 130.00 to 142.50 (137.32); 100 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (136.90); 43 head, 505 to 541 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (130.76); 17 head, 550 to 590 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (127.67); 22 head, 606 to 649 lbs., 115.00 to 128.00 (124.15); 47 head, 650 to 688 lbs., 110.00 to 124.00 (118.82); 18 head, 704 to 746 lbs., 108.00 to 115.00 (112.46); 10 head, 838 to 846 lbs., 106.00 to 111.00 (109.51). Medium and large frame 2, 11 head, 300 to 340 lbs., 130.00 to 145.00 (135.17); 6 head, 375 to 377 lbs., 116.00 to 125.00 (120.51); 8 head, 418 to 445 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (124.35); 7 head, 488 to 489 lbs., 125.00; 6 head, 538 lbs., 102.50; 6 head, 565 to 595 lbs., 105.00 to 111.00 (109.48); 18 head, 601 to 642 lbs., 110.00 to 116.00 (114.18); 5 head, 652 lbs., 102.50. Large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 376 lbs., 142.50; 13 head, 402 to 448 lbs., 128.00 to 140.00 (134.08); 7 head, 580 to 588 lbs., 110.00 to 128.00 (117.65); 6 head, 732 lbs., 110.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 405 to 445 lbs., 131.00 to 132.50 (131.87). Medium frame 2, 6 head, 400 to 425 lbs., 110.00 to 125.00 (112.63); 8 head, 505 to 546 lbs., 110.00 to 122.50 (112.95).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 460 to 465lbs., 151.00 to 162.50 (160.09). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 528 to 530 lbs., 120.00 to 122.50 (121.50); 8 head, 570 to 598 lbs., 100.00 to 120.00 (117.03); 8 head, 612 to 622 lbs., 122.00 to 125.00 (123.11); 12 head, 659 to 688 lbs., 114.00 to 123.00 (118.19).
