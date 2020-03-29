Ozarks Regional Stockyards, West Plains, Missouri, reported receipts of 805 head of feeder cattle selling on March 24, compared to 586 head on March 17 and 3,482 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Missouri Department of Agriculture Markets News, Jefferson City, Missouri.
Compared to the previous week, the steer calves weighing under 650 pounds were trading $10 to $15 higher while heifer calves weighing under 700 pounds were trading $7 to $12 higher. There were too few heavier weights last week for comparison; however, the undertones were sharply higher. The demand was good on a light supply, which included a 159-head package of 799-pound steers bringing $135.75 per hundredweight. The steers averaged 673 pounds at $135.51 per hundredweight while heifers averaged 576 pounds at $122 per hundredweight. The USDA’s Cattle on Feed Report reported Inventories were slightly higher, with the placements 8% lower and marketings were 5% higher than a year ago. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 61% steers, 0% were dairy steers, 34% were heifers and 5% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighig over 600 pounds was 54%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 330 to 343 lbs., 175.00; 3 head, 380 lbs., 170.00; 28 head, 405 to 448 lbs., 162.50 to 177.50 (169.30); 17 head, 490 to 496 lbs., 156.00 to 161.00 (159.52); 39 head, 505 to 547 lbs., 152.50 to 162.00 (156.37); 19 head, 552 to 595 lbs., 144.00 to 155.00 (150.66); 6 head, 600 to 623 lbs., 138.00 to 150.00 (144.11); 174 head, 783 to 799 lbs., 125.00 to 135.75 (134.84);
25 head, 899 lbs., 128.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 292 lbs., 165.00; 3 head, 370 to 385 lbs., 162.50 to 167.50 (165.79); 8 head, 422 to 445 lbs., 150.00 to 155.00 (151.81); 14 head, 458 to 495 lbs., 136.00 to 150.00 (147.25); 9 head, 538 to 540 lbs., 144.00 to 147.00 (145.00); 8 head, 585 to 586 lbs., 138.00 to 142.00 (139.50); 10 head, 610 to 644 lbs., 129.00 to 138.00 (137.14); 17 head, 655 to 672 lbs., 133.00 133.00 20 head, 708 to 732 lbs., 115.00 to 128.00 (126.00); 4 head, 778 to 780 lbs., 109.00 to 121.00 (117.99); 28 head, 859 to 880 lbs., 110.00 to 121.00 (120.20); 3 head, 930 lbs., 106.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 2, 3 head, 335 to 340 lbs., 142.50 to 156.00 (151.54); 6 head, 355 to 398 lbs., 122.50 to 142.50 (129.96). Large frame 1, 4 head, 692 lbs., 138.00; 13 head, 925 lbs., 115.00 fleshy. Large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 451 to 455 lbs., 147.00 to 150.00 (148.49); 7 head, 501 to 502 lbs., 130.00 to 132.00 (131.14). Small and medium frame 2 to 3, 15 head, 499 lbs., 70.00. Dairy steers, large frame 3, 3 head, 498 lbs., 65.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 368 to 384 lbs., 142.50 to 145.00 (143.78); 15 head, 405 to 425 lbs., 140.00 to 148.00 (141.63); 7 head, 451 to 493 lbs., 137.00 to 137.50 (137.23); 14 head, 522 to 539 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (138.96); 5 head, 550 lbs., 135.00; 37 head, 600 to 646 lbs., 127.00 to 132.00 (128.40); 24 head, 655 to 692 lbs., 119.00 to 128.00 (123.38). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 290 lbs., 137.50; 5 head, 315 to 345 lbs., 132.50 to 145.00 (136.65); 5 head, 365 to 399 lbs., 127.50 to 128.00 (127.91); 25 head, 404 to 435 lbs., 132.50 to 135.00 (133.19); 15 head, 450 to 490 lbs., 120.00 to 135.00 (130.62); 10 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 112.50 to 130.00 (120.50); 10 head, 570 to 585 lbs., 125.00; 10 head, 678 lbs., 119.00; 5 head, 832 lbs., 103.00; 42 head, 856 to 866 lbs., 106.50 to 111.00 (107.67). Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 305 to 330 lbs., 107.50 to 122.50 (119.26); 3 head, 450 to 480 lbs., 100.00 to 117.50 (111.91); 3 head, 538 lbs., 110.00; 9 head, 570 to 590 lbs., 95.00 to 110.00 (105.01). Large frame 1, 4 head, 365 lbs., 145.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 407 to 420 lbs., 132.50 to 135.00 (132.93); 3 head, 575 lbs., 126.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 575 to 582 lbs., 130.00 to 131.00 (130.60). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 410 lbs., 110.00; 4 head, 494 lbs., 120.00; 3 head, 583 lbs., 126.00; 6 head, 652 lbs., 118.00 to 125.00 (121.50); 3 head, 738 lbs., 119.00; 3 head, 758 lbs., 100.00; 3 head, 875 lbs., 80.00. Large frame 3, 7 head, 751 lbs., 50.00. 1
