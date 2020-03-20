Tulsa Stockyards, Tulsa, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 514 head of cattle selling on March 16, compared to 2,253 headon March 9 and 2,568 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The total included 450 head of feeder cattle and 64 head of slaughter cattle compared to the previous week’s total of 1,994 head of feeder cattle, 243 head of slaughter cattle and 16 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, following several days of rain in the trade area, there were too few receipts to establish a trend. However, a much lower undertone was noted. The slaughter cows were selling $5 to $10 higher in a light test. The slaughter bulls were mostly steady in a light test. A total of 64 cows and bulls was sold with 72% going to packers. The supply included 88% feeder cattle with 38% steers, 50% were heifers and 12% were bulls; and 12% was slaughter cattle with 91% cows and 9% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 9%.
