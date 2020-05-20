Tulsa Stockyards, Tulsa, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 800 head of cattle selling on April 13, compared to 1,566 head on April 6 and 2,174 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The total included 654 head of feeder cattle, 133 head of slaughter cattle and 13 head of replacement cattle compared to a week ago’s total of 1,401 head of feeder cattle, 148 head of slaughter cattle and 17 head of replacement cattle.
Compared to the previous week, the steers were selling $5 to $9 higher in a light test. The heifers were mostly steady to $3 lower, also in a light test. The demand was good. The quality was plain with a few attractive. The slaughter cows were selling $10 higher. The slaughter bulls were selling $6 higher. A total of 146 cows and bulls was sold with 58% going to packers. The supply included 82% feeder cattle with 50% steers, 43% were heifers and 7% were bulls; 17% was slaughter cattle with 90% cows and 10% were bulls; and 2% was replacement cattle with 77% bred cows and 23% were bred heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 21%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 315 to 345 lbs., 176.00 to 186.00 (179.16); 26 head, 357 to 397 lbs., 175.00 to 185.00 (182.93); 17 head, 405 to 440 lbs., 160.00 to 170.00 (163.90); 29 head, 460 to 480 lbs., 168.00 to 178.00 (175.79); 12 head, 523 to 547 lbs., 148.50 to 158.50 (154.01); 34 head, 556 to 598 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (150.81); 20 head, 601 to 646 lbs., 143.50 to 153.50 (148.13); 7 head, 650 to 660 lbs., 138.00 to 148.00 (141.16); 8 head, 700 to 723 lbs., 117.00 to 127.00 (123.86); 8 head, 750 to 786 lbs., 109.50 to 119.50 (116.71). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 313 to 345 lbs., 165.00 to 175.00 (167.71); 11 head, 355 to 390 lbs., 164.00 to 174.00 (167.26); 10 head, 410 to 443 lbs., 149.00 to 159.00 (152.46); 18 head, 455 to 488 lbs., 157.00 to 167.00 (162.30); 10 head, 537 to 545 lbs., 137.00 to 147.00 (141.00); 29 head, 628 to 648 lbs., 132.00 to 142.00 (138.39). Medium and large frame 2, 10 head, 423 to 433 lbs., 138.00 to 148.00 (142.77); 14 head, 460 to 490 lbs., 144.00 to 154.00 (148.84).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 300 to 335 lbs., 141.00 to 151.00 (147.82); 31 head, 350 to 398 lbs., 144.00 to 154.00 (147.51); 44 head, 410 to 445 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (147.29); 27 head, 455 to 488 lbs., 134.00 to 144.00 (140.17); 25 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 128.00 to 138.00 (133.35); 16 head, 565 to 570 lbs., 121.00 to 131.00 (124.25); 3 head, 600 to 635 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (116.54); 24 head, 670 to 695 lbs., 101.00 to 111.00 (109.00); 18 head, 708 to 733 lbs., 102.00 to 1l2.00 (108.88). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 320 to 346 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (136.72); 20 head, 365 to 385 lbs., 133.00 to 143.00 (138.36); 15 head, 410 to 438 lbs., 129.00 to 139.00 (132.65).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 315 to 325 lbs., 160.00 to 170.00 (165.08); 9 head, 428 to 435 lbs., 162.50 to 168.00 (165.94); 6 head, 475 to 485 lbs., 150.50 to 155.50 (153.81); 7 head, 505 to 517 lbs., 146.00 to 150.50 (149.24); 9 head, 568 to 588 lbs., 142.00 to 152.00 (147.37); 5 head, 600 to 620 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (134.03).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 3 head, 1205 to 1295 lbs., 67.50 to 72.00 (70.30) average dressing; 3 head, 1205 to 1450 lbs., 73.00 to 78.00 (75.14) high; 9 head, 1100 to 1350 lbs., 61.00 to 65.00 (63.75) low; 1 head, 1340 lbs., 56.00 very low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 8 head, 1005 to 1320 lbs., 62.50 to 67.00 (64.97) average; 4 head, 1155 to 1390 lbs., 71.00 to 73.00 (71.91) high; 2 head, 1035 to 1150 lbs., 57.00 to 61.50 (59.37) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 8 head, 1005 to 1295 lbs., 58.00 to 63.00 (59.75) average; 4 head, 955 to 995 lbs., 51.00 to 56.00 (53.28) average light weight; 4 head, 1105 to 1255 lbs., 63.50 to 69.50 (65.49) high; 2 head, 930 to 960 lbs., 62.00 to 64.50 (63.27) high light weight; 11 head, 1005 to 1135 lbs., 52.00 to 57.50 (55.16) low; 11 head, 865 to 990 lbs., 45.00 to 49.50 (48.40) low light weight; 4 head, 1030 to 1140 lbs., 45.00 to 49.50 (47.09) very low; 2 head, 820 to 930 lbs., 39.00 to 40.00 (39.53) very low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 2 head, 1720 to 1865 lbs., 83.00 to 88.00 (85.40) average; 5 head, 1500 to 1690 lbs., 94.00 to 99.00 (95.60) high; 1 head, 1535 lbs., 75.00 low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 10 head. 1000 to 1345 lbs., 925.00 to 1225.00 (1097.91). Bred heifers, medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 3 head, 1035 to 1310 lbs., 1000.00 to 1225.00 (1143.01).
