The Tulsa Stockyards, Tulsa, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,762 head of cattle selling on March 2, compared to 2,443 head on Feb. 24, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The total included 1,574 head of feeder catle, 190 head of slaughter cattle and 18 head of replacement cattle compared to the previous week’s total of 2,241 head of feeder cattle, 158 head of slaughter cattle and 44 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the steer calves were selling $4 to $7 higher. The feeder steers were selling $3 to $5 lower. The heifers were selling $4 to $6 higher. The quality was good and the demand was good. The slaughter cows were mostly steady to $2 higher. The slaughter bulls were steady. A total of 208 cows and bulls was sold with 35% going to packers. The supply included 88% feeder cattle with 51% steers, 43% were heifers and 6% were bulls; 11% was slaughter cattle with 77% cows and 23% were bulls; and 1% was replacement cattle with 50% bred cows, 28% were bred heifers and 22% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 12%.
