Tulsa Stockyards, Tulsa, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,566 head of cattle selling on April 6, compared to 1,757 head on March 30 and 2,549 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The total included 1,401 head of feeder cattle, 148 head of slaughter cattle and 17 head of replacement cattle, compared to a week ago’s total of 1,411 head of feeder cattle , 290 head of slaughter cattle and 56 head of slaughter cattle. Compared to the previous week, the steers were selling $7 to $11 lower. The heifers were selling $10 to $15 lower. The quality was good. The demand was good. The slaughter cows were selling $9 to $13 lower. The slaughter bulls were selling $6 to $10 lower. A total of 165 cows and bulls was sold with 61% going to packers. The supply included 89% feeder cattle with 37% steers, 56% were heifers and 7% were bulls; 9% was slaughter cattle with 86% cows and 14% were bulls; 1% was replacement cattle with 71% bred cows, 18% were bred heifers and 12% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 9%.
