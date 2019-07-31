The Tulsa Livestock Auction, Tulsa, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,019 head of cattle selling on July 29, compared to 1,625 head the previous week and 2,153 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
In comparison to the previous week, the steers were selling $3 to $5 higher. The heifers were selling $2 to $4 higher. The quality was very good and the demand was good. The slaughter cows were selling $3 higher and the slaughter bulls were selling $5 lower. A total of 283 cows and bulls was sold with 62% going to packers. The supply included 86% feeder cattle with 46% steers, 43% were heifers and 11% were bulls; 12% was slaughter cattle with 86% cows and 14% were bulls; and 2% was replacement cattle with 63% bred cows, 34% were bred heifers and 3% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over
600 pounds was 19%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 300 to 344 lbs., 174.00 to 184.00 (179.16); 14 head, 355 to 396 lbs., 169.00 to 179.00 (172.36); 36 head, 400 to 444 lbs., 165.00 to 175.00 (169.20); 43 head, 450 to 496 lbs., 156.00 to 166.00 (160.46); 70 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 157.00 to 167.00 (164.52); 65 head, 560 to 598 lbs., 150.00 to 160.00 (154.98); 43 head, 600 to 633 lbs., 144.50 to 154.50 (148.95); 41 head, 650 to 690 lbs., 143.00 to 153.00 (148.38); 22 head, 700 to 744 lbs., 136.50 to 146.50 (142.30); 13 head, 755 to 795 lbs., 134.00 to 144.00 (137.17). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 37 head, 400 to 440 lbs., 154.00 to 164.00 (157.61); 42 head, 460 to 495 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (149.59); 102 head, 500 to 540 lbs., 146.00 to 156.50 (152.69); 66 head, 565 to 598 lbs., 138.00 to 148.00 (143.42); 59 head, 660 to 698 lbs., 132.00 to 142.00 (136.45).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 32 head, 310 to 348 lbs., 138.00 to 148.00 (141.08); 27 head, 355 to 398 lbs., 142.00 to 152.00 (144.74); 69 head, 402 to 448 lbs., 141.00 to 151.00 (146.34); 89 head, 450 to 496 lbs., 138.50 to 148.50 (142.59); 65 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 136.00 to 146.00 (139.88); 91 head, 553 to 595 lbs., 133.00 to 143.00 (138.07); 30 head, 600 to 644 lbs., 134.00 to 144.00 (137.81); 10 head, 650 to 680 lbs., 134.00 to 144.00 (140.36). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 49 head, 403 to 440 lbs., 129.00 to 139.00 (135.69); 68 head, 455 to 496 lbs., 127.00 to 138.00 (134.57); 36 head, 505 to 548 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (130.94); 36 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 122.00 to 132.00 (125.43); 20 head, 605 to 630 lbs., 123.00 to 133.00 (127.99).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 300 to 315 lbs., 174.00 to 184.00 (179.91); 17 head, 360 to 393 lbs., 164.00 to 174.00 (166.49); 19 head, 400 to 435 lbs., 163.00 to 173.00 (168.38); 8 head, 453 to 455 lbs., 155.00 to 165.00 (160.01); 37 head, 500 to 540 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (149.47); 27 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (138.83); 23 head, 607 to 641 lbs., 133.00 to 143.00 (137.30); 24 head, 650 to 692 lbs., 127.00 to 137.00 (131.26).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 23 head, 1140 to 1610 lbs., 64.00 to 69.00 (66.08) average dressing; 6 head, 1315 to 1645 lbs., 70.00 to 72.50 (70.87) high; 7 head, 1125 to 1495 lbs., 58.00 to 63.00 (60.82) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 8 head, 1105 to 1395 lbs., 63.50 to 67.00 (65.35) average; 7 head, 1195 to 1550 lbs., 67.50 to 71.50 (69.06) high; 15 head, 1005 to 1530 lbs., 58.00 to 63.00 60.57 low; 1 head, 800 lbs., 55.00 low light weight; 1 head, 990 lbs., 44.00 very low light weight. Lean, 85 to 90%, 11 head, 1050 to 1405 lbs., 58.00 to 63.50 (60.60) average; 13 head, 925 to 990 lbs., 56.00 to 60.00 (57.76) average light weight; 10 head, 1075 to 1405 lbs., 64.00 to 69.00 (65.59) high; 20 head, 1000 to 1260 lbs., 52.00 to 57.50 (55.62) low; 18 head, 780 to 985 lbs., 50.00 to 55.50 (53.36) low light weight; 4 head, 1105 to 1520 lbs., 49.50 to 51.00 (50.66) very low; 6 head, 830 to 990 lbs., 44.00 to 49.00 (45.44) very low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 10 head, 1415 to 2090 lbs., 84.00 to 89.00 (86.38) average; 11 head, 1305 to 2085 lbs., 90.00 to 95.00 (92.47) high; 4 head, 1565 to 1720 lbs., 81.50 to 83.00 (82.11) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 22 head, 1015 to 1475 lbs., 750.00 to 1200.00 (947.15). Bred heifers, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1130 lbs., 1150.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 11 head, 1075 to 1425 lbs., 800.00 to 1150.00 (982.65).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1300 lbs., 1060.00.
