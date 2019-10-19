Tulsa Livestock, Tulsa, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 4,401 head of cattle selling on Oct. 14, compared to 2,386 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the most recent week, the steers were selling $4 to $6 higher. The heifers were selling $3 to $5 higher. The demand was good. The quality was plain through attractive. The slaughter cows were mostly steady to $1 to $2 higher. The slaughter bulls were mostly steady; however, they were $1 to $2 lower. A total of 597 cows and bulls was sold with 58% going to packers. The supply included 86% feeder cattle with 47% steers, 34% were heifers, 20% were bulls; 12% was slaughter cattle; 92% was cows and 8% were bulls; 1% was replacement cattle with 66% bred cows, 26% were bred heifers and 8% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 21%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 28 head, 310 to 344 lbs., 178.50 to 188.50 (182.50); 1 head, 325 lbs., 200.00 fancy; 24 head, 363 to 390 lbs., 177.50 to 187.50 (180.39); 48 head, 400 to 447 lbs., 169.00 to 179.00 (174.69); 53 head, 455 to 485 lbs., 163.00 to 173.00 (164.82); 64 head, 500 to 546 lbs., 153.50 to 163.50 (158.19); 71 head, 551 to 598 lbs., 147.00 to 157.00 (151.18); 59 head, 600 to 638 lbs., 138.50 to 148.50 (142.39); 68 head, 655 to 690 lbs., 136.00 to 146.00 (141.21); 29 head, 700 to 748 lbs., 133.00 to 143.00 (139.01); 16 head, 753 to 780 lbs., 131.00 to 141.00 (137.24). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 57 head, 305 to 340 lbs., 166.00 to 177.00 (169.90); 41 head, 353 to 390 lbs., 165.00 to 175.00 (170.00); 73 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 157.00 to 168.00 (162.54); 87 head, 463 to 498 lbs., 152.00 to 162.00 (157.98); 108 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 142.00 to 152.00 (146.26); 96 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 135.00 to 146.00 (139.39); 77 head, 605 to 640 lbs., 127.00 to 137.00 (132.16); 97 head, 650 to 697 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (130.39). Medium and large frame 2, 21 head, 335 to 348 lbs., 155.00 to 165.00 (157.86); 52 head, 354 to 396 lbs., 154.00 to 164.50 (161.86); 79 head, 405 to 440 lbs., 146.00 to 156.00 (150.24); 88 head, 453 to 499 lbs., 141.00 to 151.00 (145.88); 89 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 130.00 to 141.50 (135.36); 98 head, 550 to 590 lbs., 123.00 to 133.00 (126.30).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 43 head, 300 to 340 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (144.55); 22 head, 350 to 391 lbs., 138.00 to 148.00 (143.96); 31 head, 409 to 434 lbs., 139.00 to 149.00 (143.93); 55 head, 454 to 498 lbs., 133.00 to 143.50 (137.29); 70 head, 500 to 546 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (128.18); 68 head, 550 to 588 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (125.28); 47 head, 610 to 645 lbs., 126.00 to 136.00 (128.99); 51 head, 663 to 688 lbs., 128.00 to 138.00 (133.07); 18 head, 705 to 743 lbs., 117.00 to 127.00 (120.55); 14 head, 755 to 772 lbs., 114.00 to 124.00 (118.72). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 42 head, 310 to 348 lbs., 129.00 to 139.00 (131.60); 70 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 126.00 to 136.00 (132.66); 81 head, 403 to 445 lbs., 128.00 to 138.00 (132.15); 66 head, 450 to 497 lbs., 122.50 to 132.50 (126.02); 78 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 114.00 to 124.50 (119.04); 92 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 109.00 to 119.00 (112.95); 48 head, 600 to 633 lbs., 115.00 to 125.00 (118.39); 44 head, 650 to 688 lbs., 117.00 to 127.50 (122.84) Medium and large frame 2, 55 head, 400 to 440 lbs., 117.00 to 127.00 (121.73); 72 head, 455 to 496 lbs., 112.00 to 122.00 (118.15); 32 head, 519 to 545 lbs., 103.00 to 113.00 (108.26).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 42 head, 305 to 342 lbs., 170.00 to 180.00 (175.59); 27 head, 355 to 382 lbs., 160.00 to 170.00 (164.70); 43 head, 415 to 443 lbs., 163.00 to 173.00 (168.36); 42 head, 455 to 490 lbs., 149.00 to 160.00 (153.24); 31 head, 500 to 513 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (150.01); 19 head, 555 to 590 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (143.70); 38 head, 600 to 641 lbs., 129.00 to 139.00 (133.05); 33 head, 661 to 695 lbs., 119.00 to 129.00 (124.97); 5 head, 708 lbs., 126.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 42 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 149.00 to 159.00 (155.09); 31 head, 400 to 436 lbs., 150.00 to 160.00 (156.06); 23 head, 465 to 492 lbs., 138.00 to 148.00 (142.93); 49 head, 500 to 533 lbs., 134.50 to 144.50 (139.380; 44 head, 550 to 590 lbs., 129.00 to 139.00 (132.70); 33 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 118.00 to 128.00 (121.63); 40 head, 655 to 690 lbs., 108.00 to 118.00 (109.47). Medium and large frame 2, 23 head, 426 to 444 lbs., 139.00 to 149.00 (144.94); 26 head, 460 to 495 lbs., 127.00 to 137.00 (131.92); 46 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 123.00 to 133.00 (127.45).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 1205 to 1700 lbs., 61.00 to 66.00 (63.45) average dressing; 1 head, 980 lbs., 55.00 average light weight; 2 head, 1160 to 1520 lbs., 69.00 to 74.00 (71.16) high; 30 head, 1050 to 1655 lbs., 55.00 to 60.50 (57.17) low; 15 head, 1100 to 1605 lbs., 49.00 to 54.00 (52.78) very low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 28 head, 1025 to 1645 lbs., 54.00 to 59.00 (55.81) average; 1 head, 965 lbs., 53.00 average light weight; 9 head, 1005 to 1350 lbs., 60.00 to 65.00 (63.39) high; 14 head, 1005 to 1420 lbs., 50.00 to 53.00 (52.05) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 43 head, 1003 to 1635 lbs., 55.00 to 60.00 (56.66) average; 15 head, 735 to 995 lbs., 49.00 to 54.00 (51.09) average light weight; 3 head, 1140 to 1690 lbs., 61.00 to 66.00 (63.21) high; 6 head, 815 to 995 lbs., 55.00 to 61.00 (57.80) high light weight; 82 head, 1000 to 1570 lbs., 49.00 to 54.50 (52.10) low; 24 head, 750 to 990 lbs., 44.00 to 48.00 (45.84) low light weight; 28 head, 1000 to 1265 lbs., 42.00 to 48.00 (46.77) very low; 6 head, 735 to 935 lbs., 36.00 to 42.00 (39.79) very low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 8 head, 1450 to 2135 lbs., 84.00 to 89.00 (86.30) average; 3 head, 1675 to 2115 lbs., 90.00 to 94.00 (92.15) high; 15 head, 1340 to 1785 lbs., 79.00 to 83.50 (80.71) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 33 head, 1010 to 1480 lbs., 500.00 to 1150.00 (909.12). Bred heifers, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 13 head, 1000 to 1380 lbs., 500.00 to 1150.00 (915.58).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 4 head, 1020 to 1245 lbs., 1000.00 to 1160.00 (1076.79).
