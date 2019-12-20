Tulsa Livestock, Tulsa, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 3,024 head of cattle selling on Dec. 16, compared to 4,202 head on Dec. 9 and 3,149 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the steers were selling $7 to $9 higher. The heifers were selling $4 to $6 higher. The quality was mostly attractive. The demand was good. The slaughter cows were mostly
steady. The slaughter bulls were selling $1 higher. A total of 309 cows and bulls was sold with 35% going to packers. This was the last sale for 2019. The next sale is Jan. 6. The supply included 90% feeder cattle with 57% steers, 35% were heifers and 8% were bulls; 7% was slaughter cattle with 86% cows and 14% were bulls; and 3% was replacement cattle with 17% bred cows and 83% were bred heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 38%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 29 head, 300 to 348 lbs., 187.00 to 197.00 (194.37); 37 head, 350 to 370 lbs., 190.50 to 200.00 (195.49); 39 head, 400 to 444 lbs., 174.50 to 184.50 (181.08); 45 head, 455 to 498 lbs., 178.00 to 188.00 (180.35); 92 head, 500 to 543 lbs., 161.00 to 171.00 (165.67); 66 head, 577 to 598 lbs., 158.25 to 168.50 (159.37); 39 head, 605 to 611 lbs., 150.00 to 160.00 (154.15); 60 head, 651 to 680 lbs., 144.50 to 154.50 (146.77); 152 head, 700 to 741 lbs., 138.50 to 148.75 (146.83); 21 head, 815 to 841 lbs., 127.50 to 137.50 (136.11); 71 head, 853 to 885 lbs., 131.00 to 141.00 (140.56). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 36 head, 307 to 344 lbs., 176.00 to 186.00 (180.48); 42 head, 355 to 396 lbs., 179.00 to 189.50 (182.19); 52 head, 400 to 447 lbs., 164.00 to 174.00 (169.37); 71 head, 450 to 490 lbs., 167.00 to 177.00 (169.64); 47 head, 500 to 544 lbs., 150.00 to 160.00 (156.84); 68 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 147.00 to 157.00 (150.06); 80 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 139.00 to 149.00 (144.14). Medium and large frame 2, 75 head, 500 to 540 lbs., 139.00 to 149.00 (144.80); 52 head, 566 to 588 lbs., 136.00 to 146.00 (144.04).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 30 head, 300 to 340 lbs., 144.00 to 154.00 (148.02); 29 head, 352 to 390 lbs., 143.50 to 153.50 (149.78); 54 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 139.50 to 149.50 (143.73); 72 head, 453 to 496 lbs., 129.00 to 139.00 (134.35); 51 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 126.50 to 136.50 (131.67); 40 head, 555 to 590 lbs., 127.00 to 137.00 (130.39); 53 head, 600 to 623 lbs.,123.00 to 133.00 (127.69); 85 head, 650 to 699 lbs., 126.50 to 136.50 (134.76); 84 head, 703 to 744 lbs., 126.00 to 136.00 (135.02); 80 head, 755 to 794 lbs., 124.50 to 134.75 (134.08). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 28 head, 350 to 390 lbs., 132.00 to 142.00 (136.06); 52 head, 405 to 444 lbs., 128.00 to 138.00 (131.13); 59 head, 453 to 495 lbs., 118.00 to 128.00 (123.64); 19 head, 519 to 542 lbs., 115.50 to 125.50 (122.09).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 19 head, 308 to 337 lbs., 169.00 to 179.00 (171.98); 6 head, 386 lbs., 173.00; 16 head, 408 to 444 lbs., 170.00 to 180.00 (177.05); 21 head, 450 to 475 lbs., 160.00 to 170.00 (164.42); 16 head, 520 to 538 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (143.12); 18 head, 560 to 595 lbs., 141.00 to 151.25 (150.05); 24 head, 616 to 635 lbs., 127.00 to 137.00 (128.67); 44 head, 657 to 689 lbs., 118.00 to 128.00 (122.43).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 1122 to 1300 lbs., 48.00 to 53.00 (50.68) average dressing; 4 head, 1485 to 1805 lbs., 55.00 to 60.00 (57.71) high; 3 head, 1235 to 1420 lbs., 45.00 to 46.00 (45.31) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 2 head, 1245 to 1395 lbs., 44.00 to 45.00 (44.53) average; 3 head, 1045 to 1370 lbs., 38.00 to 42.00 (40.18) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 10 head, 1120 to 1365 lbs., 44.00 to 49.00 (47.22) average; 13 head, 1015 to 1545 lbs., 38.00 to 43.00 (40.25) low; 13 head, 850 to 980 lbs., 36.00 to 41.00 (38.50) low light weight; 22 head, 1023 to 1111 lbs., 32.00 to 37.00 (34.79) very low; 23 head, 888 to 990 lbs., 30.00 to 35.00 (32.070 very low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 6 head, 1320 to 1725 lbs., 71.50 to 76.00 (74.050 average; 4 head, 1745 to 2215 lbs., 77.50 to 82.50 (79.11) high; 5 head, 1320 to 1985 lbs., 66.00 to 70.00 (67.68) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 14 head, 1000 to 1180 lbs., 600.00 to 1075.00 (887.40). Bred heifers, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 70 head, 1000 to 1060 lbs., 900.00 to 1510.00 (1386.79).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.