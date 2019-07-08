The Tulsa Livestock Auction, Tulsa, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,120 head of cattle selling on July 1, compared to 1,249 head selling the previous week and 1,597 head selling a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
In comparison to the previous week, the steers were selling $5 to $8 higher. The heifers were selling $4 to $6 higher. The quality was plain through average. The demand was good. The slaughter cows were selling $3 to $5 higher. The slaughter bulls were selling $2 lower. A total of 476 cows and bulls was sold with 64% going to packers. The supply included 78% feeder cattle with 38% steers, 51% were heifers and 11% were bulls; 19% was slaughter cattle with 91% cows, 9% were bulls; and 3% was replacement cattle with 89% bred cows and 11% were bred heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 24%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 308 to 330 lbs., 180.00 to 190.00 (185.89); 29 head, 356 to 398 lbs., 165.00 to 175.00 (170.17); 23 head, 400 to 440 lbs., 169.00 to 179.00 (173.48); 48 head, 450 to 485 lbs., 155.00 to 165.00 (159.42); 34 head, 500 to 528 lbs., 155.50 to 165.50 (162.21); 35 head, 556 to 580 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (151.12); 92 head, 603 to 648 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (136.95); 28 head, 651 to 680 lbs., 128.00 to 138.00 (130.85); 29 head, 713 to 747 lbs., 121.50 to 131.50 (127.14); 16 head, 791 to 795 lbs, 118.50 to 129.00 (119.16). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 43 head, 319 to 345 lbs., 168.00 to 179.00 (174.10); 28 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 154.00 to 164.00 (159.84); 24 head, 405 to 440 lbs., 158.50 to 168.00 (164.07); 15 head, 474 to 498 lbs., 144.00 to 154.00 (148.99); 61 head, 500 to 535 lbs., 144.00 to 154.00 (147.93); 34 head, 555 to 598 lbs., 134.00 to 144.00 (138.04).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 24 head, 303 to 344 lbs., 131.00 to 141.00 (136.43); 43 head, 353 to 398 lbs., 139.00 to 149.00 (141.53); 59 head, 400 to 446 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (145.50); 59 head, 452 to 498 lbs., 136.50 to 146.50 (140.36); 79 head, 500 to 540 lbs., 132.00 to 143.50 (136.64); 79 head, 550 to 587 lbs., 128.00 to 138.00 (130.63); 58 head, 603 to 638 lbs., 122.50 to 132.50 (128.31); 29 head, 660 to 688 lbs., 117.00 to 127.00 (121.21); 23 head, 711 to 744 lbs., 105.00 to 115.00 (108.68); 26 head, 755 to 770 lbs., 100.00 to 110.00 (105.16). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 14 head, 319 to 333 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (124.39); 21 head, 355 to 390 lbs., 128.00 to 138.00 (130.55); 69 head, 410 to 446 lbs., 128.00 to 139.00 (132.95); 62 head, 455 to 497 lbs. 125.00 to 135.00 (128.80); 72 head, 500 to 544 lbs., 121.00 to 131.00 (126.43); 35 head, 550 to 590 lbs., 117.00 to 127.00 (122.93).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 12 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 168.00 to 178.00 (171.25); 11 head, 431 to 440 lbs., 165.00 to 175.00 (171.32); 13 head, 470 to 490 lbs., 151.00 to 161.00 (156.69); 13 head, 503 to 533 lbs., 152.00 to 162.00 (157.92); 53 head, 560 to 593 lbs., 136.50 to 147.50 (141.08); 22 head, 606 to 638 lbs., 125.50 to 135.50 (128.02); 36 head, 665 to 695 lbs., 121.50 to 131.50 (124.14).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 19 head, 1040 to 1710 lbs., 54.50 to 59.50 (57.36) average; 7 head, 1180 to 1610 lbs., 63.00 to 69.00 (65.74) high; 7 head, 1030 to 1510 lbs., 48.00 to 54.50 (51.95) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 32 head, 1010 to 1380 lbs., 55.00 to 60.00 (58.60) average; 4 head, 895 to 995 lbs., 54.00 to 58.00 (55.76) average light weight; 5 head, 1070 to 1255 lbs., 61.50 to 65.50 (63.19) high; 2 head, 865 to 995 lbs., 62.00 high light weight; 11 head, 1025 to 1365 lbs., 50.00 to 53.00 (51.98) low; 5 head, 790 to 990 lbs., 48.00 to 53.00 (51.89) low light weight. Lean, 85 to 90%, 17 head, 1010 to 1290 lbs., 55.00 to 58.00 (55.99) average; 18 head, 810 to 995 lbs., 50.00 to 55.00 (52.42) average light weight; 2 head, 1155 to 1355 lbs., 63.00 to 64.00 (63.54) high; 72 head, 1001 to 1315 lbs., 49.00 to 54.00 (52.01) low; 39 head, 710 to 985 lbs., 44.00 to 49.00 (47.46) low light weight; 15 head, 1005 to 1260 lbs., 43.00 to 48.00 (46.94) very low; 22 head, 705 to 985 lbs., 38.00 to 43.00 (39.89) very low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 8 head, 1465 to 2135 lbs., 86.00 to 91.50 (88.83) average; 6 head, 1470 to 2120 lbs., 92.00 to 97.50 (95.34) high; 13 head, 1325 to 2230 lbs., 80.00 to 85.50 (83.13) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 63 head, 1000 to 1630 lbs., 550.00 to 1025.00 (775.74). Bred heifers, medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 8 head, 1135 to 1500 lbs., 600.00 to 1050.00 (873.46).
