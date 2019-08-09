The Tulsa Livestock, Tulsa, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,748 head of cattle selling on Aug. 5, compared to 2,019 head on July 29 and 2,386 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
In comparison to the prevoius week, the steers and heifers were mostly steady to $2 higher. The demand was good and the quality was plain through good. The slaughter cows were mostly steady. The slaughter bulls were selling $2 to $3 higher. A total of 288 cows and bulls was sold with 66% going to packers. The supply included 84% feeder cattle with 48% steers, 36% were heifers and 16% were bulls; 14% was slaughter cattle with 95% cows and 5% were bulls; and 2% was replacement cattle with 79% bred cows and 21% were bred heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 28%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 305 to 340 lbs., 184.00 to 194.00 (189.65); 12 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 170.00 to 180.00 (174.22); 35 head, 403 to 441 lbs., 165.50 to 175.50 (169.68); 17 head, 450 to 499 lbs., 160.00 to 170.00 (161.62); 35 head, 505 to 543 lbs., 152.00 to 162.00 (157.35); 44 head, 550 to 588 lbs., 149.00 to 159.00 (152.65); 34 head, 600 to 643 lbs., 143.50 to 153.50 (149.54); 74 head, 650 to 699 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (145.04); 37 head, 702 to 746 lbs., 135.50 to 146.50 (142.45). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 315 to 335 lbs., 172.00 to 182.00 (177.05); 24 head, 367 to 398 lbs., 159.00 to 169.00 (164.30); 16 head, 410 to 447 lbs., 154.00 to 164.00 (159.14); 32 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 149.00 to 159.00 (153.61); 50 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 141.00 to 151.00 (147.44); 59 head, 550 to 585 lbs., 138.00 to 148.00 (144.18); 24 head, 615 to 630 lbs., 132.50 to 142.50 (138.03); 20 head, 650 to 690 lbs., 129.00 to 139.00 (133.78). Medium and large frame 2, 31 head, 403 to 440 lbs., 143.00 to 153.00 (145.98); 25 head, 455 to 488 lbs., 138.00 to 148.00 (144.20).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 18 head, 300 to 348 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (150.29); 31 head, 350 to 396 lbs., 142.00 to 152.00 (146.98); 11 head, 425 to 444 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (148.31); 36 head, 462 to 496 lbs., 136.00 to 146.00 (140.86); 60 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (139.30); 47 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (137.94); 54 head, 601 to 645 lbs., 129.50 to 139.50 (136.12); 46 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 127.50 to 137.50 (134.08); 15 head, 700 to 735 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (132.53). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 59 head, 414 to 442 lbs., 133.00 to 143.00 (137.90); 67 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 124.00 to 134.00 (130.66).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 320 to 340 lbs., 176.00 to 186.00 (180.29); 15 head, 350 to 385 lbs., 160.00 to 170.00 (165.58); 12 head, 415 to 440 lbs., 152.00 to 162.00 (155.39); 18 head, 457 to 480 lbs., 151.00 to 161.00 (154.28); 22 head, 515 to 548 lbs., 139.00 to 149.00 (143.82); 19 head, 555 to 590 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (141.09); 27 head, 610 to 649 lbs., 129.50 to 139.50 (135.64); 17 head, 659 to 698 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (131.66). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 23 head, 405 to 440 lbs., 141.00 to 151.00 (144.73); 35 head, 460 to 490 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (147.04).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 8 head, 1210 to 1625 lbs., 64.00 to 69.50 (66.81) average dressing; 4 head, 1235 to 1480 lbs., 73.00 to 76.00 (74.30) high; 7 head, 1150 to 1680 lbs., 60.00 to 64.00 (62.27) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 26 head, 1075 to 1310 lbs., 61.50 to 66.50 (64.56) average; 3 head, 925 to 990 lbs., 59.00 to 64.00 (61.90) average light weight; 1 head, 1175 lbs., 69.00 high; 11 head, 1120 to 1315 lbs., 56.00 to 61.00 (59.69) low; 2 head, 855 to 935 lbs., 52.00 to 54.50 (53.31) low light weight 1 head, 1140 lbs., 54.50 very low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 23 head, 1010 to 1536 lbs., 59.00 to 64.00 (61.15) average; 9 head, 720 to 990 lbs., 55.00 to 60.50 (56.68) average light weight; 2 head, 1125 to 1395 lbs., 65.00 high; 1 head, 910 lbs., 63.00 high light weight; 30 head, 1010 to 1505 lbs., 53.00 to 58.50 (56.44) low; 25 head, 825 to 985 lbs., 49.00 to 53.00 (50.12) low light weight; 15 head, 1000 to 1515 lbs., 47.00 to 52.50 (51.81) very low; 11 head, 670 to 980 lbs., 44.00 to 47.00 (45.26) very low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 5 head, 1530 to 2330 lbs., 85.00 to 89.50 (87.50) average; 3 head, 1650 to 1875 lbs., 94.00 to 98.00 (96.08) high; 2 head, 1635 to 1935 lbs., 85.00 to 85.50 (85.27) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 34 head, 1000 to 1365 lbs., 735.00 to 1150.00 (862.84). Bred heifers, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 9 head, 1030 to 1295 lbs., 835.00 to 1000.00 (920.65).
