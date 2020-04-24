Tulsa Stockyards, Tulsa, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,936 head of cattle selling on April 20, compared to 800 head on April 13 and 2,175 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The total included 1,575 head of feeder cattle, 311 head of slaughter cattle and 50 head of replacement cattle compared to the previous week’s total of 654 head of feeder cattle, 133 head of slaughter cattle and 13 head of replacement cattle and a year ago’s total of 1,813 head of feeder cattle, 195 head of slaughter cattle and 167 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the steers were selling $5 to $8 higher. The heifers were mostly steady to $3 higher. The quality was good. The demand was good. The light weight slaughter cows were selling $7 higher. The heavy slaughter cows were mostly steady. The slaughter bulls were selling $9 to $13 higher. A total of 361 cows and bulls was sold with 56% going to packers. The supply included 81% feeder cattle with 39% steers, 47% were heifers and 14% were bulls; 16% was slaughter cattle with 93% cows and 7% were bulls; and 3% was replacement cattle with 88% bred cows, 6% were bred heifers and 6% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 ponds was 14%.
