Tulsa Stockyards, Tulsa, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,089 head of cattle selling on April 27, compared to 1,936 head on April 20 and 2,852 head a year ago, according to the USDA to Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The total included 1,823 head of feeder cattle, 229 head of slaughter cattle and 37 head of replacement cattle compared to a week ago’s total of 1,575 head of feeder cattle, 311 head of slaughter cattle and 50 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 2,387 head of feeder cattle, 291 head of slaughter cattle and 174 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the steers were selling $7 to $9 lower. The heifers were selling $6 to $8 lower. The demand was good. The quality was good. The slaughter cows were selling $3 to $4 lower. The slaughter bulls were selling $7 lower. A total of 266 cows and bulls was sold with 52% going to packers. The supply included 87% feeder cattle with 43% steers, 45% were heifers and 12% were bulls; 11% was slaughter cattle with 91% cows and 9% were bulls; and 2% was replacement cattle with 92% bred cows and 8% were bred heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 17%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 300 to 340 lbs., 180.00 to 190.00 (182.27); 3 head, 360 to 388 lbs., 175.00 to 185.00 (178.17); 99 head, 400 to 440 lbs., 150.00 to 160.00 (154.71); 37 head, 450 to 488 lbs., 151.50 to 161.50 (155.62); 35 head, 500 to 538 lbs., 151.00 to 161.00 (156.58); 50 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (147.99); 32 head, 600 to 643 lbs., 137.00 to 147.00 (140.93); 16 head, 650 to 671 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (132.52); 19 head, 700 to 741 lbs., 117.50 to 127.50 (123.26); 24 head, 753 to 791 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (114.99). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 35 head, 313 to 349 lbs., 169.00 to 179.00 (173.52); 18 head, 350 to 394 lbs., 164.00 to 174.00 (167.83); 50 head, 416 to 447 lbs., 139.00 to 149.50 (145.16); 56 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (143.94); 42 head, 500 to 540 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (145.97); 41 head, 555 to 592 lbs., 134.00 to 144.50 (140.94). Medium and large frame 2, 20 head, 419 to 425 lbs., 128.00 to 138.00 (134.03); 64 head, 466 to 495 lbs., 129.00 to 139.00 (135.36).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 300 to 338 lbs., 155.00 to 165.00 (157.65); 5 head, 350 to 380 lbs., 150.00 to 160.00 (151.87); 46 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 138.00 to 148.00 (143.15); 27 head, 450 to 488 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (138.77); 54 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 118.00 to 128.00 (123.57); 100 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 115.00 to 125.00 (119.58); 44 head, 605 to 644 lbs., 109.50 to 119.50 (116.63); 58 head, 650 to 696 lbs., 105.00 to 115.00 (113.25). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 17 head, 305 to 348 lbs., 144.00 to 154.00 (148.00); 42 head, 351 to 393 lbs., 139.00 to 149.00 (144.47); 38 head, 409 to 448 lbs., 127.00 to 137.00 (132.53); 84 head, 450 to 496 lbs., 124.00 to 134.00 (126.73); 33 head, 510 to 544 lbs., 107.00 to 117.00 (113.05); 29 head, 588 to 599 lbs., 104.00 to 114.00 (109.21); 23 head, 612 to 644 lbs., 97.50 to 107.50 (102.41). Medium and large frame 2, 49 head, 409 to 438 lbs., 116.00 to 126.00 (121.52); 23 head, 455 to 482 lbs., 113.00 to 123.00 (119.39).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 18 head, 317 to 338 lbs., 165.00 to 175.00 (168.57); 22 head, 359 to 398 lbs., 154.00 to 164.00 (162.10); 34 head, 412 to 423 lbs., 147.00 to 156.00 (151.05); 24 head, 460 to 498 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (144.00); 20 head, 500 to 533 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (136.44); 23 head, 558 to 585 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (137.81); 9 head, 615 to 637 lbs., 128.00 to 137.50 (132.56); 32 head, 655 to 691 lbs., 120.50 to 130.50 (126.71).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker 75 to 80%, 11 head, 1045 to 1515 lbs., 62.50 to 65.50 (63.91) average; 6 head, 1225 to 1550 lbs., 66.00 to 71.00 (67.31) high; 4 head, 1060 to 1355 lbs., 55.00 to 58.50 (57.22) low; 1 head, 1255 lbs., 49.00 very low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 6 head, 1090 to 1575 lbs., 60.50 to 65.50 (62.81) average;1 head, 1300 lbs., 69.00 high; 3 head, 1025 to 1295 lbs., 57.00 to 59.50 (58.16) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 20 head, 1010 to 1415 lbs., 55.00 to 60.50 (56.86) average; 4 head, 890 to 925 lbs., 51.00 to 55.00 (52.87) average light weight; 13 head, 1120 to 1700 lbs., 61.00 to 66.00 (63.29) high; 2 head, 680 to 970 lbs., 60.00 high light weight; 16 head, 1000 to 1110 lbs., 49.00 to 54.00 (52.82) low; 26 head, 790 to 995 lbs., 44.00 to 49.00 (45.73) low light weight; 7 head, 1010 to 1155 lbs., 43.00 to 48.00 (45.14) very low; 5 head, 715 to 930 lbs., 38.00 to 43.00 (40.89) very low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 4 head, 1700 to 2150 lbs., 89.00 to 95.00 (92.82) average dressing; 1 head, 2240 lbs., 107.50 high; 7 head, 1305 to 2165 lbs., 82.00 to 88.50 (85.30) low. Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 34 head, 1000 to 1535 lbs., 680.00 to 1500.00 (987.39). Bred heifers, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 3 head, 1075 to 1510 lbs., 1025.00 to 1150.00 (1111.60).
