Tulsa Livestock, Tulsa, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 3,104 head of cattle selling on Nov. 25, compared to 4,874 head on Nov. 18 and 3,143 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The receipts included 2,819 feeder cattle, 263 slaughter cattle and 22 replacement cattle compared to 4,191 head of feeder cattle 617 heaad of slaughter cattle and 66 head of replacement cattle the previous week. Compared to the previous week, the steers and heifers were unevenly steady with instances of value added cattle selling $4 to $6 higher. The demand was good and the quality was good with several that were attractive. The slaughter cows were mostly steady. The slaughter bulls had too few receipts to establish a trend. A total of 285 cows and bulls was sold with 52% going to packers. The supply included 91% feeder cattle with 55% steers, 37% were heifers and 8% were bulls; 8% was slaughter cattle with 90% cows and 10% were bulls; and 1% was replacement cattle with 59% bred cows, 23% were bred heifers and 18% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 19%.
