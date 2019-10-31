Tulsa Livestock, Tulsa, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 2,434 head of cattle selling on Oct. 28, compared to 4,751 head on Oct. 21 and 4,836 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the cold and damp weather throughout the trade area kept receipts low causing a slightly lower undertone on steer and heifer calves. The demand was moderate. The quality was average through good. The slaughter cows were selling $4 to $7 lower in a light test. The slaughter bulls were selling $3 to $5 lower also in a light test. A total of 286 cows and bulls was sold with 60% going to packers. The supply included 88% feeder cattle with 53% steers, 34% were heifers and 13% were bulls; 10% was slaughter cattle with 94% cows and 6% were bulls; 2% was replacement cattle with 81% bred cows and 7% were bred heifers and 12% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 24%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 46 head, 315 to 345 lbs., 165.00 to 175.00 (170.39); 35 head, 358 to 398 lbs., 162.00 to 172.00 (163.99); 23 head, 425 to 444 lbs., 163.50 to 173.50 (167.43); 28 head, 455 to 489 lbs., 160.00 to 170.00 (167.13); 64 head, 500 to 535 lbs., 138.00 to 148.00 (141.97); 33 head, 556 to 585 lbs., 139.00 to 149.00 (144.79); 55 head, 609 to 648 lbs., 122.50 to 132.50 (127.42); 42 head, 655 to 698 lbs., 120.50 to 130.50 (126.15); 21 head, 725 to 740 lbs., 115.50 to 125.50 (120.61); 27 head, 765 to 795 lbs., 121.50 to 131.50 (128.12); 8 head, 773 lbs., 143.50 fancy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 35 head, 305 to 341 lbs., 154.00 to 164.00 (157.69); 31 head, 350 to 380 lbs., 151.00 to 161.00 (157.93); 27 head, 403 to 439 lbs., 152.00 to 162.00 (157.66); 42 head, 455 to 488 lbs., 149.00 to 159.00 (152.56); 34 head, 513 to 549 lbs., 127.00 to 137.00 (132.31); 108 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 128.00 to 138.00 (132.99); 49 hed, 600 to 635 lbs., 111.00 to 121.50 (116.00); 24 head, 655 to 680 lbs., 109.50 to 119.00 (112.10). Medium and large frame 2, 72 head, 400 to 444 lbs., 141.00 to 151.00 (146.63); 53 head, 467 to 498 lbs., 138.00 to 148.00 (143.00); 30 head, 560 to 593 lbs., 117.00 to 127.00 (123.10).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 18 head, 310 to 337 lbs., 126.00 to 136.00 (131.24); 44 head, 358 to 398 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (138.56); 62 head, 407 to 446 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (131.38); 36 head, 450 to 472 lbs., 123.50 to 133.50 (129.61); 43 head, 500 to 531 lbs., 121.00 to 131.00 (127.88); 19 head, 552 to 596 lbs., 119.50 to 129.50 (124.80); 44 head, 600 to 641 lbs., 111.50 to 121.50 (118.20); 29 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 105.00 to 115.00 (110.18); 3 head, 706 to 740 lbs., 102.00 to 112.00 (108.21); 20 head, 766 to 770 lbs., 105.00 to 115.00 (111.11). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 300 to 340 lbs., 115.00 to 125.00 (121.38); 33 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 124.50 to 134.50 (129.42); 17 head, 409 to 430 lbs., 113.00 to 123.00 (120.14); 38 head, 454 to 498 lbs., 112.00 to 122.00 (119.12); 82 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 110.00 to 120.50 (116.52); 38 head, 552 to 584 lbs., 108.00 to 118.50 (112.19).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 305 to 345 lbs., 159.00 to 169.00 (164.79); 12 head, 350 to 370 lbs., 150.00 to 160.00 (152.40); 30 head, 405 to 445 lbs., 158.00 to 168.00 (165.44); 52 head, 470 to 496 lbs., 139.00 to 149.00 (140.85); 21 head, 505 to 540 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (141.07); 31 head, 555 to 592 lbs., 123.00 to 133.00 (125.71); 25 head, 618 to 645 lbs., 111.00 to 121.00 (118.45); 19 head, 700 to 735 lbs., 103.50 to 113.50 (108.81); 21 head, 760 to 790 lbs., 94.50 to 104.50 (99.28).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 1210 to 1540 lbs., 45.00 to 51.00 (48.19) average dressing; 9 head, 1220 to 1745 lbs., 52.00 to 58.00 (54.80) high; 17 head, 1115 to 1495 lbs., 38.00 to 44.00 (40.96) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 5 head, 1125 to 1635 lbs., 44.00 to 49.00 (46.29) average; 5 head, 1120 to 1385 lbs., 50.00 to 56.00 (53.47) high; 20 head, 1015 to 1440 lbs., 37.00 to 43.00 (40.36) low; 2 head, 1035 to 1100 lbs., 34.00 to 35.00 (34.52) very low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 21 head, 1000 to 1460 lbs., 40.00 to 46.00 (42.34) average; 11 head, 1025 to 1280 lbs., 50.00 to 55.00 (52.65) high; 2 head, 710 to 935 lbs., 54.00 high light weight; 32 head, 1005 to 1400 lbs., 33.00 to 39.00 (37.24) low; 9 head, 870 to 995 lbs., 37.00 to 43.00 (37.90) low light weight; 4 head, 1000 to 1175 lbs., 30.00 to 32.00 (31.26) very low; 15 head, 745 to 985 lbs., 30.00 to 36.00 (34.29) very low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 4 head, 1440 to 1650 lbs., 72.00 to 78.00 (74.35) average; 1 head, 2065 lbs., 89.00 high; 5 head, 1450 to 1850 lbs., 65.00 to 70.00 (67.88) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 yers old, 2nd trimester, 34 head, 1015 to 1555 lbs., 600.00 to 975.00 (843.30). Bred heifer, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 yers old, 2nd trimester, 3 head, 1010 to 1240 lbs., 675.00 to 900.00 (831.96).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 5 head, 1215 to 1400 lbs., 1100.00 to 1350.00 (1245.82).
