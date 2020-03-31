Tulsa Stockyards, Tulsa, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,757 head of cattle selloing on March 30, compared to 531 head on March 23 and 2,256 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriclture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, all classes of steers were selling $11 to $15 higher. The heifers were selling $7 to $12 higher. The demand was good. The quality was good through attractive. The slaughter cows were selling $6 to $9 lower. The slaughter bulls were selling $2 to $4 lower. A total of 346 cows and bulls was sold with 53% going to packers. The supply included 80% feeder cattle with 41% steers, 46% were heifers and 13% were bulls; 17% was slaughter cattle with 89% cows and 11% were bulls; 3% was replacement cattle with 77% bred cows, 5% were bred heifers and 18% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 28%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, 12 head, 300 to 336 lbs., 190.00 to 200.00 (196.15); 3 head, 350 to 375 lbs., 185.00 to 195.00 (188.18); 52 head, 400 to 432 lbs., 175.50 to 185.25 (182.46); 30 head, 450 to 493 lbs., 170.00 to 180.00 (177.33); 23 head, 500 to 543 lbs., 167.00 to 177.00 (173.44); 4 head, 550 to 575 lbs., 159.00 to 169.00 (163.03); 13 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (142.05); 4 head, 650 to 675 lbs., 134.00 to 144.00 (136.70); 18 head, 705 to 740 lbs., 118.50 to 128.50 (123.97); 11 head, 760 to 782 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (115.02). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 15 head, 305 to 340 lbs., 178.50 to 189.00 (185.16); 8 head, 385 to 398 lbs., 174.00 to 184.00 (177.72); 15 head, 400 to 443 lbs., 165.00 to 175.00 (170.11); 32 head, 462 to 498 lbs., 159.50 to 169.50 (166.33); 12 head, 505 to 548 lbs., 156.50 to 166.50 (159.86); 7 head, 550 to 590 lbs., 147.00 to 158.00 (153.85); 18 head, 609 to 642 lbs., 124.00 to 134.00 (129.19). Medium and large frame 2, 34 head, 419 to 444 lbs., 154.00 to 164.00 (160.51); 60 head, 469 to 495 lbs., 148.00 to 158.00 (153.09).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 300 to 305 lbs., 157.00 to 167.00 (161.01); 17 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 150.00 to 160.00 (156.72); 13 head, 400 to 430 lbs., 150.50 to 160.50 (156.61); 14 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 147.50 to 157.50 (149.53); 32 head, 500 to 538 lbs., 147.00 to 157.00 (153.87); 33 head, 550 to 577 lbs., 138.50 to 149.00 (144.44); 25 head, 600 to 639 lbs., 128.50 to 139.00 (135.12); 2 head, 650 to 680 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (124.89); 23 head, 725 to 735 lbs., 109.00 to 119.00 (113.09). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 17 head, 310 to 345 lbs., 146.00 to 156.00 (150.93); 21 head, 353 to 395 lbs., 139.00 to 149.00 (143.98); 36 head, 403 to 446 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (143.54); 14 head, 465 to 495 lbs., 137.00 to 147.00 (141.69); 14 head, 503 to 530 lbs., 136.00 to 146.00 (140.66); 17 head, 578 to 598 lbs., 127.00 to 137.00 (133.66); 46 head, 614 to 640 lbs., 115.50 to 126.50 (125.10); 88 head, 668 to 695 lbs., 109.00 to 119.00 (116.07).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 10 head, 355 to 387 lbs., 155.00 to 165.00 (161.21); 19 head, 409 to 446 lbs., 163.50 to 174.00 (170.50); 47 head, 450 to 480 lbs., 150.00 to 160.00 (155.13); 7 head, 510 to 533 lbs., 149.00; 18 head, 550 to 565 lbs., 137.00 to 147.00 (138.68); 10 head, 625 to 645 lbs., 131.00 to 135.00 (132.63); 3 head, 675 lbs., 111.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 1215 to 1510 lbs., 65.00 to 70.50 (67.21) average dressing; 1 head, 1370 lbs., 76.00 high; 6 head, 1220 to 1510 lbs., 59.00 to 64.00 (61.00) low; 2 head, 1160 to 1590 lbs., 56.00 to 57.50 (56.63) very low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 22 head, 1075 to 1400 lbs., 63.00 to 68.00 (65.64) average; 3 head, 1010 to 1290 lbs., 70.00 to 73.50 (71.19) high;8 head, 1030 to 1290 lbs., 57.00 to 62.00 (58.59) low; 1 head, 1060 lbs., 52.00 very low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 18 head, 1010 to 1575 lbs., 63.00 to 68.00 (64.34) average; 18 head, 830 to 995 lbs., 54.00 to 59.00 (55.53) average light weight; 3 head, 1300 to 1450 lbs., 71.50 to 76.50 (73.91) high; 5 head, 870 to 975 lbs., 60.00 to 63.00 (61.02) high light weight; 23 head, 1005 to 1560 lbs., 57.00 to 62.50 (58.64) low; 12 head, 735 to 990 lbs., 47.00 to 52.00 (50.22) low light weight; 23 head, 1015 to 1455 lbs., 51.00 to 56.50 (54.47) very low; 10 head, 790 to 977 lbs., 41.00 to 46.00 (43.64) very low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 8 head, 1470 to 1985 lbs., 91.00 to 94.00 (92.40) average; 1 head, 1520 lbs., 96.00 high; 11 head, 1380 to 1790 lbs., 83.00 to 88.00 (85.10) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 43 head, 1000 to 1500 lbs., 800.00 to 1375.00 (1115.29). Bred heifers, medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 3 head, 1000 to 1010 lbs., 825.00 to 1300.00 (986.13).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 10 head, 1000 to 1300 lbs., 925.00 to 1460.00 (1206.83).
