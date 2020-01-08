The Tulsa Stockyards, Tulsa, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 4,194 head of cattle selling on Jan. 6, compared to 2,171 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The results included 3,680 head of feeder cattle, 451 head of slaughter cattle and 63 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the last sale on Dec. 16, the steers were selling $3 to $5 higher. The heifers were selling $7 to $9 higher. The demand was good. The quality was good. The slaughter cows were selling $9 to $11 higher. The slaughter bulls were selling $9 higher. A total of 514 cows and bulls was sold with 56% going to packers. The supply included 88% feeder cattle with 46% steers, 42% were heifers and 11% were bulls; 11% was slaughter cattle with 90% cows and 10% were bulls; and 2% was replacement cattle with 70% bred cows, 25% were bred heifers and 5% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 20%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.