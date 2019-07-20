Tulsa Livestock Auction, Tulsa, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,786 head of cattle selling on July 15, compared to 1,516 head on July 8 and 2,222 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
In comparison to the previous week, the steers were selling $6 to $7 higher. The heifers were selling $5 to $6 higher. The quality was good and the demand was good. The slaughter cows were mostly steady. The slaughter bulls were selling $5 to $6 lower. A total of 363 cows and bulls was sold with 74% going to packers. The supply included 80% feeder cattle with 47% steers, 36% were heifers, 18% were bulls; 19% was slaughter cattle with 94% cows and 6% were bulls; 2% was replacement cattle with 86% bred cows, 7% were bred heifers, 7% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 25%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 19 head, 300 to 347 lbs., 176.00 to 186.00 (181.30); 15 head, 355 to 388 lbs., 168.00 to 178.00 (172.89); 17 head, 405 to 438 lbs., 165.00 to 175.00 (169.30); 19 head, 454 to 470 lbs., 163.00 to 173.00 (169.43); 12 head, 505 to 545 lbs., 153.00 to 163.00 (158.45); 18 head, 551 to 578 lbs., 149.00 to 159.00 (155.32); 20 head, 608 to 649 lbs., 140.50 to 150.50 (146.57); 17 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 136.00 to 146.00 (140.77); 23 head, 705 to 743 lbs., 132.00 to 142.00 (138.50); 11 head, 757 to 770 lbs., 125.50 to 135.50 (128.19). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 19 head, 410 to 445 lbs., 154.00 to 164.00 (157.19); 18 head, 463 to 495 lbs., 152.00 to 162.00 (156.88); 24 head, 505 to 525 lbs., 140.00 to 151.00 (147.03); 17 head, 555 to 588 lbs., 138.00 to 148.00 (145.00).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 17 head, 320 to 346 lbs., 142.00 to 152.00 (147.78); 11 head, 350 to 398 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (145.19); 19 head, 400 to 440 lbs., 140.50 to 150.50 (145.53); 18 head, 450 to 497 lbs., 137.00 to 147.00 (140.96); 16 head, 500 to 542 lbs., 132.00 to 142.00 (137.27); 17 head, 555 to 590 lbs., 129.00 to 139.00 (134.67); 13 head, 605 to 640 lbs., 125.00 to 136.00 (131.71); 14 head, 664 to 688 lbs., 124.00 to 134.00 (127.49); 13 head, 716 to 718 lbs., 117.50 to 127.50 (126.73). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 19 head, 400 to 446 lbs., 129.00 to 139.00 (134.37); 16 head, 465 to 490 lbs., 126.00 to 136.50 (135.01); 17 head, 505 to 545 lbs., 121.00 to 131.00 (126.22).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 336 to 345 lbs., 174.00 to 184.00 (178.84); 12 head, 377 to 388 lbs., 163.00 to 173.00 (168.62); 14 head, 415 to 425 lbs., 165.00 to 175.00 (168.55); 12 head, 480 to 498 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (147.66); 12 head, 505 to 548 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (150.80); 11 head, 560 to 585 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (145.45); 14 head, 608 to 630 lbs., 132.50 to 142.50 (134.61); 10 head, 665 to 698 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (128.53).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 6 head. 1165 to 1550 lbs., 56.00 to 61.00 (58.16) average dressing; 11 head, 1070 to 1725 lbs., 62.00 to 68.50 (64.47) high; 3 head, 1255 to 1435 lbs., 53.50 to 57.00 (55.24) low; 1 head, 1395 lbs., 47.00 very low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 9 head, 1035 to 1270 lbs., 59.00 to 64.00 (61.33) average; 2 head, 970 to 980 lbs., 59.00 to 60.00 (59.50) average light weight; 1 head, 1420 lbs., 66.00 high; 52 head, 1010 to 1380 lbs., 53.00 to 58.00 (55.98) low; 3 head, 805 to 975 lbs., 53.00 to 58.00 (54.83) low light weight; 3 head, 1050 to 1215 lbs., 48.00 to 51.00 (49.36) very low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 19 head, 1000 to 1340 lbs., 55.00 to 60.00 (57.70) average; 1 head, 875 lbs., 60.00 average light weight; 2 head, 1180 to 1300 lbs., 61.50 to 64.00 (62.69) high; 97 head, 1000 to 1605 lbs., 49.00 to 54.00 (51.73) low; 12 head, 840 to 995 lbs., 48.00 to 54.00 (51.47) low light weight; 18 head, 1000 to 1275 lbs., 43.00 to 48.00 (46.27) very low; 12 head, 730 to 994 lbs., 41.00 to 47.00 (45.00) very low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 7 head, 1405 to 1950 lbs., 86.00 to 91.50 (88.23) average; 4 head, 1450 to 1970 lbs., 92.00 to 98.50 (95.59) high; 6 head, 1555 to 2200 lbs., 81.00 to 85.50 82.70 (low).
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 24 head, 1140 to 1450 pounds., 750.00 to 1035.00 (903.48). Bred heifers, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 1080 to 1150 pounds., 1000.00 to 1075.00 (1038.68).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 1000 to 1155 lbs., 825.00 to 1250.00 (1052.78).
