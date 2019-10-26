Tulsa Livestock Auction, Tulsa, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 4,571 head of cattle selling on Oct. 21, compared to 4,401 head on Oct. 14 and 4,058 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Compared to the previous week, the steers were selling $3 to $4 lower and the heifers were selling $5 to $7 lower. The quality was good and the demand was good. The slaughter cows were selling $7 to $9 lower. The slaughter bulls were selling $5 to $7 lower. A total of 736 cows and bulls was sold with 49% going to packers. The supply included 84% feeder cattle with 46% steers, 39% were heifers, 15% were bulls; 14% was slaughter Cattle with 90% cows and 10% were bulls; and 2% was replacement cattle with 71% bred cows, 17% were bred heifers and
12% were cow to calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 22%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 47 head, 305 to 347 lbs., 172.00 to 182.00 (177.73); 39 head, 350 to 398 lbs., 164.00 to 174.00 (168.67); 54 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 169.00 to 179.00 (171.63); 70 head, 450 to 499 lbs., 162.00 to 172.00 (165.20); 73 head, 500 to 538 lbs., 156.50 to 166.50 (161.02); 52 head, 550 to 577 lbs., 148.00 to 158.00 (152.60); 74 head, 602 to 642 lbs., 137.00 to 147.00 (142.21); 60 head, 651 to 695 lbs., 132.00 to 142.00 (137.33); 27 head, 700 to 736 lbs., 129.50 to 139.00 (136.73); 24 head, 780 to 796 lbs., 128.50 to 138.50 (134.25). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 40 head, 303 to 347 lbs., 159.00 to 169.00 (164.19); 24 head, 375 to 391 lbs., 153.00 to 163.00 (157.69); 86 head, 400 to 443 lbs., 156.00 to 166.00 (159.23); 94 head, 463 to 496 lbs., 151.00 to 161.00 (155.17); 95 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (150.08); 60 head, 553 to 593 lbs., 136.50 to 146.50 (141.55); 68 head, 602 to 648 lbs., 126.00 to 136.50 (131.07); 69 head, 650 to 690 lbs., 121.00 to 131.00 (129.57); 23 head, 771 to 798 lbs., 117.00 to 127.00 (121.81). Medium and large frame 2, 31 head, 319 to 341 lbs., 148.00 to 158.00 (154.42); 49 head, 379 to 395 lbs., 142.00 to 152.00 (146.71); 74 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 144.00 to 154.00 (150.58); 54 head, 453 to 495 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (144.97); 92 head, 505 to 545 lbs., 134.50 to 144.50 (138.08); 78 head, 552 to 599 lbs., 125.00 to 135.50 (133.58).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 23 head, 310 to 346 lbs., 142.50 to 152.50 (147.20); 30 head, 350 to 398 lbs., 142.00 to 152.00 (144.89); 87 head, 403 to 448 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (138.61); 61 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 132.50 to 142.50 (137.30); 86 head, 502 to 545 lbs., 122.00 to 132.00 (124.49); 88 head, 553 to 595 lbs., 119.50 to 129.50 (124.40); 76 head, 600 to 646 lbs., 117.50 to 127.50 (123.40); 70 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (128.69); 33 head, 703 to 742 lbs., 119.00 to 129.00 (124.56); 27 head, 751 to 790 lbs., 116.00 to 126.00 (122.59). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 34 head, 316 to 343 lbs., 132.00 to 142.00 (137.89); 58 head, 350 to 398 lbs., 131.00 to 141.00 (135.22); 92 head, 400 to 447 lbs., 124.00 to 134.50 (130.04); 92 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 121.00 to 131.00 (124.52); 85 head, 505 to 544 lbs., 111.00 to 121.00 (117.30); 31 head, 553 to 598 lbs., 108.00 to 118.00 (111.43); 39 head, 603 to 644 lbs., 106.00 to 116.00 (113.69); 32 head, 673 to 692 lbs., 109.00 to 119.00 (114.52). Medium and large frame 2, 22 head, 305 to 345 lbs., 121.00 to 131.00 (126.79); 46 head, 350 to 398 lbs., 119.00 to 129.00 (123.24); 72 head, 401 to 444 lbs., 113.00 to 123.50 (120.60); 68 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (114.78).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 19 head, 305 to 340 lbs., 170.00 to 180.00 (174.47); 25 head, 355 to 386 lbs., 155.00 to 165.00 (158.88); 42 head, 400 to 444 lbs., 151.00 to 161.00 (156.26); 46 head, 463 to 490 lbs., 156.00 to 166.00 (159.36); 20 head, 500 to 535 lbs., 144.00 to 154.00 (147.94); 60 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (135.38); 41 head, 600 to 635 lbs., 126.00 to 136.00 (128.82); 25 head, 650 to 688 lbs., 123.00 to 133.00 (128.92); 14 head, 710 to 742 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (113.33). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 19 head, 405 to 443 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (145.16); 55 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (148.37); 41 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 133.00 to 143.00 (137.62); 39 head, 565 to 595 lbs., 119.00 to 129.00 (125.78); 26 head, 618 to 645 lbs., 115.00 to 125.00 (122.00).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker 75, to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 1210 to 1540 lbs., 48.00 to 53.00 (49.75) average dressing; 5 head, 1320 to 1825 lbs., 54.00 to 59.00 (56.38) high; 42 head, 1030 to 1685 lbs., 42.00 to 47.00 (44.48) low; 2 head, 975 to 980 lbs., 43.00 to 47.00 (45.01) low light weight. Boner, 80 to 85%, 19 head, 1010 to 1420 lbs., 50.00 to 55.00 (51.17) average; 21 head, 1010 to 1455 lbs., 42.00 to 47.00 (44.63) low; 10 head, 1060 to 1310 lbs., 38.00 to 43.00 (42.54) very low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 15 head, 1095 to 1480 lbs., 48.00 to 53.00 (49.66) average; 6 head, 905 to 995 lbs., 45.00 to 50.00 (46.30) average light weight; 8 head, 1000 to 1250 lbs., 54.00 to 59.00 (55.36) high; 3 head, 950 to 995 lbs., 52.00 to 56.00 (53.69) high light weight; 106 head, 1000 to 1565 lbs., 42.00 to 47.00 (44.10) low; 33 head, 735 to 985 lbs., 40.00 to 44.00 (41.14) low light weight; 31 head, 1000 to 1520 lbs., 36.00 to 41.00 (39.18) very low; 14 head, 750 to 995 lbs., 34.00 to 38.00 (36.14) very low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 20 head, 1310 to 2155 lbs., 79.00 to 84.00 (81.04) average; 1 head, 1530 lbs., 86.50 high; 14 head, 1350 to 2195 lbs., 73.00 to 78.00 (75.82) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 79 head, 1010 to 1555 lbs., 525.00 to 1150.00 (901.65). Bred heifers, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 19 head, 1005 to 1345 lbs., 500.00 to 1150.00 (976.96).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 13 head, 1000 to 1415 lbs., 775.00 to 1110.00 (966.33).
